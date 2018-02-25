After Sridevi's Death, An Angry Tweet From Rishi Kapoor

The media coverage of actress Sridevi's death has provoked a furious tweet from her Chandni co-star Rishi Kapoor who has objected to the late star's remains being referred to as the 'body.' Sridevi, just 54, died suddenly in Dubai where she was attending a family wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi. "All television channels reporting 'the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night.' Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body?" tweeted Rishi Kapoor angrily. See his tweet:
How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the "body"? All television channels reporting "the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!" Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
It's not the first time Mr Kapoor has tweeted about perceived disrespect for a deceased colleague. Last April, he railed against the failure of younger actors to attend the last rites of Vinod Khanna, tweeting, "Shameful. Not one actor of this generation attended Vinod Khanna's funeral. And that too he has worked with them. Must learn to respect."
Before his tweet censuring the press, Rishi Kapoor posted this message of condolence for Sridevi's family:
Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
He also tweeted this still from the song Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Choodiyan from their film Chandni:
Henceforth no more Moonlit nights! Chandni gone forever. Alas! pic.twitter.com/VUuO3dQebL— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
Chandni starred Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna and helped establish the late actress as the definitive 'Yash Raj heroine.'
Sridevi spent all of last week in Dubai attending the wedding of Kapoor nephew Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Her older daughter Janhvi was not with her but several other members of the family were.
Sridevi started out as a child star aged all of four before transitioning to lead roles with 1976 Tamil film Moondru Mudichu, co-starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Her four-decade career boasts film credits in several language - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.
After playing the heroine's sister in 1975 film Julie, Sridevi made her Bollywood debut in Solwa Sawan, the Hindi remake of her Tamil film 16 Vayathinile. Both Solwa Sawan and its Tamil original co-starred Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
Sridevi, a recipient of the Padma Shri, was last seen in 2017 film MOM and filmed a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, coming up later this year.