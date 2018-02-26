For Sridevi, A Tribute From Mohit Marwah, For Whose Wedding She Was In Dubai

Sridevi died in Dubai, where she and the other members of the Kapoor family were attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 26, 2018 08:48 IST
458 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
For Sridevi, A Tribute From Mohit Marwah, For Whose Wedding She Was In Dubai

Sridevi had shared this picture after Mohit Marwah's wedding (Image courtesy: mohitmarwah)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Your vacuum will always be felt," Mohit wrote
  2. She was the first family member to share a picture of Mohit, Antara
  3. Sridevi died late Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest
Megastar Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai, where she and the other members of the Kapoor family were attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. He is a nephew of the Kapoors. The wedding festivities had begun last week and Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi flew to UAE (minus Janhvi). Newlywed Mohit Marwah shared Sridevi's still from her 2012 comeback film English Vinglish and wrote, "You were more than a legend. Your vacuum will always be felt." Sridevi died late Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was the star of blockbusters like Sadma, Lamhe, Nagina, Mr India, Chaal Baaz and Chandni.

Here's what Mohit posted.
 
 

You were more than a legend Your vacuum will always be felt

A post shared by Mohit Marwah (@mohitmarwah) on



Mohit Marwah married Antara Motiwala last Tuesday at a resort in UAE's Ras Al Khaima. Sridevi was the first one to share a picture of the newlyweds on social media and captioned it as, "Antara Marwah."
 
 

Antara Marwah

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on



Sridevi's dance with husband Boney Kapoor from the wedding went viral on Sunday.



Her recent Instagram posts are from Mohit and Antara's wedding.
 
 

@farazmanan thank you so much for the beautiful outfit

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on


 
 

 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on

 
 

 

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on



Comments
Close [X]
After Sridevi's death was announced, brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor said that the whole family was in shock with her sudden death and added that she had no history of heart ailment. "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," Sanjay Kapoor had told Khaleej Times, reported news agency IANS. He reached Dubai on Sunday morning after receiving the news.

Meanwhile several celebrities reached Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence after hearing of Sridevi's sudden death. Her body will be flown to Mumbai on a private jet and the last rites are expected to be performed today.
 

Trending

SrideviSridevi DeathMohit Marwah

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................