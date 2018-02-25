Sridevi's Death At 54 Prompts Grief-Stricken Tweets. See What Aamir Khan And Others Posted

Highlights Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan and other stars tweeted Sridevi was in Dubai to attend her nephew's wedding

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 25, 2018

I loved her, admired her so much. My 1st ever acting shot was with Sri Devi, I was nervous in front of her n I remember her shaking her hands pretending 2b nervous cause of me just 2 boost my confidence. V had 2 laugh,n she kept laughing until I got it right. Will miss you mam pic.twitter.com/OYXfurcIFx — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 25, 2018

Shocked to know about Sridevi Ji's passing away. It's a great loss to art. she will remain immortal in the hearts of billions and billions of cinema lovers. My condolences to Family,fans and friends of the great legend. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 25, 2018

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Chandni now and forever... too young and terribly heartbreaking #RIPSridevi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 25, 2018

she started her acting career at the age of 4. Her legacy will live on superstar #Sridevipic.twitter.com/68XDEh2KkL — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 25, 2018

Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 25, 2018

CANNOT believe this. I have no words. Rip Sridevi ma'am. You were the most beautiful. Strength to Boney uncle, jahnvi, khushi and the whole family. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 25, 2018

Shocked. Just can't believe it. Heartbroken beyond words can express. 1 of my favorites...1 of my inspirations while growing up... just can't believe it. RIP Sri Devi ji. Condolences to the whole family. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) February 25, 2018

Shocked stunned. Still see her laughing talking. Unbelievable. Actor par excellence. A school in herself.. learnt so much from her. Still can't believe it . A huge loss. #Sridevi — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) February 25, 2018

I'm in a state of shock, can't get over this heartbreaking news.Such a beautiful soul, may you rest in peace Sri ji . Will miss u terribly #Sridevipic.twitter.com/v6cL9rWkC5 — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) February 25, 2018

She will live on in our hearts. RIP Sridevi ji. — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018