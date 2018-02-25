Sridevi's Death At 54 Prompts Grief-Stricken Tweets. See What Aamir Khan And Others Posted

Sridevi died on Saturday in Dubai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 25, 2018 15:03 IST
Sridevi starred in films like Chandni. (Image courtesy: YRF )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest
  2. Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan and other stars tweeted
  3. Sridevi was in Dubai to attend her nephew's wedding
Sridevi's sudden death has left generations of fans shocked and grieving, including Bollywood celebs and several other prominent personalities across the nation. Actor Aamir Khan is 'deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Sridevi,' he tweeted today. "I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself," Aamir wrote in his tweet. Sridevi died in Dubai on Saturday. She was 54 and died of a sudden cardiac arrest. On Twitter, Sridevi is being remembered with respect and admiration. Messages have also been posted by President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several political leaders, cricketers and many other prominent personalities. Bollywood has been left reeling in sorrow. "We'll miss you," celebs tweeted.

This is what Aamir Khan posted on Twitter.
 

Early tweets were posted by two of Sridevi's former actors, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. "Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her," wrote Kamal Haasan while Rajinikanth tweeted: "I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends."

See their tweets.
 
 

"Padmaavat" star Ranveer Singh also tweeted:
 

Hrithik Roshan also posted a photo and shared that his first acting shot was with Sridevi.
 

Dhanush tweeted this:
  Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Alia Bhatt, Sushmita Sen, Twinkle Khanna, Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit and other Bollywood stars also tweeted:
 
 

"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP," tweeted Priyanka Chopra. "Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge."
 
 

Sridevi's Chandni co-star Rishi Kapoor tweeted and wrote:
 

'Heartbreaking,' tweeted Twinkle Khanna.
 

Varun Dhawan tweeted this.
 

Here's what other celebs tweeted.
 
 
 
 
 
 

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: "Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates."
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences. "Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace," he said.'
 

Sridevi, who made her acting debut at the age of four, had many big hits like Chandni and was especially noted for her impeccable timing as a comedienne.

She took a 15-year-long break from movies in 1997, a year after her marriage. She returned in 2012's English Vinglish. Sridevi stunned fans with her performance in Puli, which also marked her comeback to Tamil cinema after a gap of more than two decades.

Last year, she was seen in revenge-drama -- Mom -- opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna. She shot for a special appearance in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film - Zero -- which releases in December.

Comments
Sridevi received the Padma Shri and won several Filmfare awards. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Farewell, Sridevi.

