Sridevi's 1990 Film Lamhe Was Farhan Akhtar's First Job. He Recalls Her 'Incredible Magic'

Highlights
- Sridevi died of cardiac arrest in Dubai, last night
- Farhan Akhtar remembers Sridevi as a 'true star'
- Her co-star Anupam Kher also shared a nostalgic post
Here's what Farhan Akhtar posted:
My first job in 1990 was on 'Lamhe' and this song 'Megha re Megha' was the very first time I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen. From Sadma to Chalbaaz, from Mr.India to Chandni, it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on screen. A true star. A gifted actor. A woman with tremendous dignity. Gone too soon. RIP Sridevi. Sad sad day.
Some time back, Farhan had told in his interview to DNA that Sridevi saved his career from being cut short. "Sridevi and Saroj Khan were practicing a dance step. Manmohanji, the cinematographer spotted a black patch on the floor and instructed me to polish it. I was the closest to the spot and quickly took the polish and started polishing the floor. As they were practising, Sridevi slipped because of the polish and fell on her back. There was pin drop silence on the set, as you would imagine. I thought to myself 'there goes my job'. But, Sridevi herself started laughing and then slowly even the others found the courage to laugh. I am seriously eternally greatful to her for laughing it off or else my film career would have been cut very short," DNA quoted him as saying.
Sridevi's Lamhe co-star Anupam Kher, with whom she has worked in 18 films including Chaal baaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Laadla and Aakhree Raasta, also posted a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote: "This is how I will always remember Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique. #QueenOfIndianCinema."
Here's what he posted:
From the time when the news of Sridevi's death was announced, some of her colleagues, Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth, couldn't contain from sharing their grief and professed their deep condolence for the her family.
I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018
Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.