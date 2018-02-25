Sridevi's 1990 Film Lamhe Was Farhan Akhtar's First Job. He Recalls Her 'Incredible Magic'

My first job in 1990 was on 'Lamhe' and this song 'Megha re Megha' was the very first time I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen. From Sadma to Chalbaaz, from Mr.India to Chandni, it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on screen. A true star. A gifted actor. A woman with tremendous dignity. Gone too soon. RIP Sridevi. Sad sad day.

