Sridevi's 1990 Film Lamhe Was Farhan Akhtar's First Job. He Recalls Her 'Incredible Magic'

Farhan Akhtar wrote, "I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen"

  1. Sridevi died of cardiac arrest in Dubai, last night
  2. Farhan Akhtar remembers Sridevi as a 'true star'
  3. Her co-star Anupam Kher also shared a nostalgic post
Sridevi's sudden death due to a cardiac arrest has left her fans and the Indian film industry grieving, including actor Farhan Akhtar. Earlier this morning, Farhan Akhtar shared a nostalgic post on Instagram and remembered his first job, which was in Sridevi's Lamhe (1990). He also posted a still from her acclaimed film 'Lamhe' and wrote, "My first job in 1990 was on Lamhe and this song Megha Re Megha was the very first time I saw this legendary actor create her incredible magic on screen. From Sadma to Chaal baaz, from Mr India to Chandni, it was impossible to take your eyes off her when she appeared on screen. A true star. A gifted actor. A woman with tremendous dignity. Gone too soon. RIP Sridevi. Sad sad day." Sridevi died on Saturday in Dubai, where she was attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala.

Some time back, Farhan had told in his interview to DNA that Sridevi saved his career from being cut short. "Sridevi and Saroj Khan were practicing a dance step. Manmohanji, the cinematographer spotted a black patch on the floor and instructed me to polish it. I was the closest to the spot and quickly took the polish and started polishing the floor. As they were practising, Sridevi slipped because of the polish and fell on her back. There was pin drop silence on the set, as you would imagine. I thought to myself 'there goes my job'. But, Sridevi herself started laughing and then slowly even the others found the courage to laugh. I am seriously eternally greatful to her for laughing it off or else my film career would have been cut very short," DNA quoted him as saying.

Sridevi's Lamhe co-star Anupam Kher, with whom she has worked in 18 films including Chaal baaz, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Laadla and Aakhree Raasta, also posted a picture of them together on Instagram and wrote: "This is how I will always remember Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique. #QueenOfIndianCinema."

From the time when the news of Sridevi's death was announced, some of her colleagues, Rishi Kapoor, Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth, couldn't contain from sharing their grief and professed their deep condolence for the her family.

She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

