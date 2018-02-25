Kamal Haasan Grieves For Sridevi: 'Sadma's Lullaby Haunts Me Now'

Highlights
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018
Sridevi died late Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was in Dubai with husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi and several other family members to attend the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, a nephew of the Kapoors.
Sridevi began acting at the age of four and 1976's Moondru Mudichu, opposite Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, was one of her earliest films as an adult lead. She and Mr Haasan co-starred in several films, both Tamil and Hindi - perhaps the most famous of which are the acclaimed Moondram Pirai, for which Mr Haasan received a National Award, and its Bollywood remake Sadma. Their credits together also include 16 Vayathinile and Guru.
The former co-stars recently reunited on the red carpet of an award show in Mumbai, where they embraced each other fondly.
Sridevi's death has prompted an outpouring of grief online from actors such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and others:
Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018
I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018
Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
Sridevi, star of blockbusters such as Naagin, Mr India, Chaal Baaz and Chandni, took a break of many years after marrying Boney Kapoor in 1996. She returned to the screen in 2012's English Vinglish and was last seen in 2017's MOM. Sridevi is survived by her husband and two daughters, Janhvi, who is filming her debut project Dhadak and was not in Dubai with the family, and Khushi.