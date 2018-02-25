Kamal Haasan Grieves For Sridevi: 'Sadma's Lullaby Haunts Me Now'

Sridevi dies at 54 in Dubai

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 25, 2018 09:51 IST
664 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kamal Haasan Grieves For Sridevi: 'Sadma's Lullaby Haunts Me Now'

Kamal Haasan and Sridevi shared screen space in Sadma.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday
  2. Kamal Haasan remembered Sridevi
  3. The actors had co-starred in Sadma
A grief-stricken tweet from actor Kamal Haasan was among the many that have flooded social media after the death of actress Sridevi, at just 54, in Dubai. Mr Haasan, who was Sridevi's co-star in films such as Sadma and Moondru Mudichu, wrote fondly about his association about the late star and how he is now 'haunted' by the melody from their best-known Hindi film together. "Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her," Kamal Haasan tweeted.
 

Sridevi died late Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was in Dubai with husband Boney Kapoor, daughter Khushi and several other family members to attend the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, a nephew of the Kapoors.

Sridevi began acting at the age of four and 1976's Moondru Mudichu, opposite Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, was one of her earliest films as an adult lead. She and Mr Haasan co-starred in several films, both Tamil and Hindi - perhaps the most famous of which are the acclaimed Moondram Pirai, for which Mr Haasan received a National Award, and its Bollywood remake Sadma. Their credits together also include 16 Vayathinile and Guru.

The former co-stars recently reunited on the red carpet of an award show in Mumbai, where they embraced each other fondly.

Sridevi's death has prompted an outpouring of grief online from actors such as Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and others:
 
 

Comments
Close [X]
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted their condolences:
 
 

Sridevi, star of blockbusters such as Naagin, Mr India, Chaal Baaz and Chandni, took a break of many years after marrying Boney Kapoor in 1996. She returned to the screen in 2012's English Vinglish and was last seen in 2017's MOM. Sridevi is survived by her husband and two daughters, Janhvi, who is filming her debut project Dhadak and was not in Dubai with the family, and Khushi.

Trending

sridevi diedsridevi kamal haasansadma sridevi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................