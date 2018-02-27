Sridevi's Moondru Mudichu Co-star Rajinikanth Reaches Anil Kapoor's Home Rajinikanth had tweeted: "I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend"

46 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sridevi and Rajinikanth had worked in Chaal Baaz New Delhi: Rajinikanth reached Mumbai on Monday evening and visited Anil Kapoor's residence late night. He is in Mumbai to attend Sridevi's funeral, which will reportedly be held on Tuesday. The actor was photographed on his way to Anil's house. Bahgwan Dada, Moondru Mudichu, and Chaal Baaz. Rajinikanth had mourned Sridevi's untimely death on Twitter and wrote: "I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed." Sridevi's postmortem has revealed that she accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub, Gulf News reported. Sridevi was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding celebrations.



See pictures of Rajinikanth at Anil Kapoor's house:





Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth had arrived earlier





Sridevi's co-star Kamal Haasan, with whom she had worked in many films including Sadma had also reached Anil Kapoor's home last night. Sridevi and Kamal Haasan recently reunited on the red carpet of an award show held in Mumbai recently.





Sridevi's family is being supported by





Rajinikanth reached Mumbai on Monday evening and visited Anil Kapoor's residence late night. He is in Mumbai to attend Sridevi's funeral, which will reportedly be held on Tuesday. The actor was photographed on his way to Anil's house. Sridevi and Rajinikanth co-starred in many films, including, and. Rajinikanth had mourned Sridevi's untimely death on Twitter and wrote: "I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed." Sridevi's postmortem has revealed that she accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub, Gulf News reported. Sridevi was in Dubai with her family to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding celebrations.See pictures of Rajinikanth at Anil Kapoor's house:Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth had arrived earlier Sridevi's co-star Kamal Haasan, with whom she had worked in many films includinghad also reached Anil Kapoor's home last night. Sridevi and Kamal Haasan recently reunited on the red carpet of an award show held in Mumbai recently.Sridevi's family is being supported by several celebrities from the film fraternity, who have been arriving since morning at Anil Kapoor's residence. Sridevi's sudden death on Saturday has sent a wave of shock amongst her fans nationwide.