After Tributes To Sridevi, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Visit Anil Kapoor

Ranveer Singh wrote in his tweet, "Sridevi will always be one of my favourite actors of all time"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 26, 2018 23:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
After Tributes To Sridevi, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Visit Anil Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at Anil Kapoor's home

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika, Ranveer paid their last respects to Sridevi
  2. "May her soul rest in peace," Ranveer Singh wrote in his tweet
  3. Deepika posted a broken heart emoticon on her Instagram
It was a particularly blue Monday for the film fraternity which lost one of its greats, Sridevi, over the weekend. The stream of visitors to her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai continued all day, with "Padmaavat" stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed there in the evening. The actors, rumoured to be dating, were pictured together, two of many celebrity arrivals. Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday in Dubai, where she had spent all of the last week attending a family wedding. A postmortem has revealed that she accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub, Gulf News reported. There is no confirmation on when Sridevi will be brought home to Mumbai.

See pictures of Deepika and Ranveer at Anil Kapoor's house:
 
deepika ranveer ndtv


Both actors shared messages on social media on Sunday, after learning of Sridevi's death. Deepika posted simply:
 
 

 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



Ranveer was more expansive, tweeting: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time."
 
A bereft Bollywood crowded into Anil Kapoor's house in the absence of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, who is in Dubai. Monday's visitors included Sridevi's contemporaries Madhuri Dixit and Jaya Prada, frequent collaborator Kamal Haasan, Kshanaam co-star Venkatesh, Shabana Azmi, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Lamhe writer Honey Irani with son Farhan Akhtar and many others.
 
madhuri genelia 700


On Sunday, Rekha, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were pictured at Anil Kapoor's residence.
 
rani rekha ndtv


Most of the Kapoors who were in Dubai last week were also at the house, among them Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala, whose wedding it was. Sridevi's stepson Arjun Kapoor flew back from filming in Amritsar.
 
arjun kapoor ndtv


Comments
Close [X]
Sridevi, considered India's first female superstar, broke several glass ceilings in her 50-year career. She is adored for her work in films like Mr India, Chandni and Chaal Baaz. She was last seen in MOM.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have two daughters - Janhvi, who is currently shooting her debut film, and Khushi, who was in Dubai for the wedding with her parents.

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................