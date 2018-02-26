After Tributes To Sridevi, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Visit Anil Kapoor

It was a particularly blue Monday for the film fraternity which lost one of its greats, Sridevi, over the weekend. The stream of visitors to her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's home in Mumbai continued all day, with "Padmaavat" stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh photographed there in the evening. The actors, rumoured to be dating, were pictured together, two of many celebrity arrivals. Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday in Dubai, where she had spent all of the last week attending a family wedding. A postmortem has revealed that she accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub, Gulf News reported. There is no confirmation on when Sridevi will be brought home to Mumbai.
Both actors shared messages on social media on Sunday, after learning of Sridevi's death. Deepika posted simply:
Ranveer was more expansive, tweeting: "Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time."
Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of one of Hindi cinema's greatest superstars. I grew up on her movies. She will always be one of my favourite actors of all time. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family. RIP #Sridevi— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 25, 2018
A bereft Bollywood crowded into Anil Kapoor's house in the absence of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor, who is in Dubai. Monday's visitors included Sridevi's contemporaries Madhuri Dixit and Jaya Prada, frequent collaborator Kamal Haasan, Kshanaam co-star Venkatesh, Shabana Azmi, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Lamhe writer Honey Irani with son Farhan Akhtar and many others.
On Sunday, Rekha, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar were pictured at Anil Kapoor's residence.
Most of the Kapoors who were in Dubai last week were also at the house, among them Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala, whose wedding it was. Sridevi's stepson Arjun Kapoor flew back from filming in Amritsar.
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor have two daughters - Janhvi, who is currently shooting her debut film, and Khushi, who was in Dubai for the wedding with her parents.