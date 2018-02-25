Just Before Sridevi's Death Was Announced, Amitabh Bachchan Tweeted This

Sridevi dies at 54

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 25, 2018 11:36 IST
Just Before Sridevi's Death Was Announced, Amitabh Bachchan Tweeted This

Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in several films.

New Delhi: 

  1. Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in several films
  2. Big B and Sridevi were seen in English Vinglish together
  3. Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday
A tweet posted late Saturday night by actor Amitabh Bachchan is sending shivers up social media's spine. At a little before midnight, Mr Bachchan wrote about feeling a sense of unease, tweeting in Hindi: "Na jaane kyun, ek ajeeb si ghabrahat ho rahi hain." His disquiet is now being seen by Twitter as an eerie premonition - hours later, the world learnt that actress Sridevi had died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she and the family were attending a wedding. Sridevi, who was just 54, was Mr Bachchan's co-star in the films Inquilaab, Aakhree Raasta and Khuda Gawah. Amitabh Bachchan also made a special appearance in 2012's English Vinglish, the film that marked Sridevi's return to screen after a hiatus of many years.

The comments thread on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet is full of responses from fans informing him of his former co-star's death. "Talk about sixth sense," reads one post. See what Mr Bachchan tweeted:
 

Amitabh Bachchan has not posted a second tweet so far but many other actors have, among them Sridevi's frequent collaborators Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth:
 
 

Rishi Kapoor, who starred with Sridevi in the iconic Chandni, posted this:
 

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, also co-stars of the late actress, tweeted messages of condolence, as did Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and others:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sridevi, whose film credits include Mr India, Chandni and Nagina, all but retired from the arc lights after marrying producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi returned to acting in English Vinglish and made two movies after that - the Tamil Puli and MOM, which released last year and co-starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.

Sridevi was a regular presence on the Bollywood circuit in recent times, often chaperoning daughter Janhvi who is currently filming her first movie Dhadak.

The Kapoors, minus Janhvi, were in Dubai for the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, who is the nephew of Boney and Anil Kapoor.

amitabh bachchansridevi diedbig b

