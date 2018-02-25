Just Before Sridevi's Death Was Announced, Amitabh Bachchan Tweeted This

Highlights
- Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in several films
- Big B and Sridevi were seen in English Vinglish together
- Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday
The comments thread on Amitabh Bachchan's tweet is full of responses from fans informing him of his former co-star's death. "Talk about sixth sense," reads one post. See what Mr Bachchan tweeted:
T 2625 - !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan has not posted a second tweet so far but many other actors have, among them Sridevi's frequent collaborators Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth:
I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed.— Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018
Rishi Kapoor, who starred with Sridevi in the iconic Chandni, posted this:
Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018
Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, also co-stars of the late actress, tweeted messages of condolence, as did Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and others:
Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018
This is how I will always want to remember #Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique. #QueenOfIndianCinemaSridevipic.twitter.com/Om4Yi0IbxR— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 25, 2018
I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018
Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018
I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying...— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018
Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018
February 25, 2018
Chandni now and forever... too young and terribly heartbreaking #RIPSridevi— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 25, 2018
Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you.— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 25, 2018
Sridevi, whose film credits include Mr India, Chandni and Nagina, all but retired from the arc lights after marrying producer Boney Kapoor in 1996. The couple have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi returned to acting in English Vinglish and made two movies after that - the Tamil Puli and MOM, which released last year and co-starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna.
The Kapoors, minus Janhvi, were in Dubai for the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, who is the nephew of Boney and Anil Kapoor.