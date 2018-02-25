Just Before Sridevi's Death Was Announced, Amitabh Bachchan Tweeted This

Highlights Sridevi and Amitabh Bachchan co-starred in several films Big B and Sridevi were seen in English Vinglish together Sridevi died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday

I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridev ... you will be missed. — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) February 25, 2018

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 25, 2018

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

This is how I will always want to remember #Sridevi - Happening, Vibrant, Brilliant, Beautiful, Bestest and Unique. #QueenOfIndianCinemaSridevipic.twitter.com/Om4Yi0IbxR — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 25, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock...cant stop crying... — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018

Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend & I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 25, 2018

Chandni now and forever... too young and terribly heartbreaking #RIPSridevi — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 25, 2018

Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sri Devi. My icon forever. Love you. — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 25, 2018