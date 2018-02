Sridevi Shares Pic From Mohit Marwah's Wedding. Missing - Janhvi

Highlights Janhvi Kapoor skipped the wedding festivities Sonam, Arjun and Anil Kapoor danced in the baaraat Karan Johar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda also joined the baaraat

Actor Mohit Marwah is now a married man. Theactor married his longtime girlfriend Antara Motiwala on Tuesday in a lavish ceremony hosted in Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah in UAE. Sridevi was one of the first in the Kapoor family to introduce 'Antara Marwah' to the world. In the picture Sridevi instagrammed, Antara and Mohit posed with her, Boney Kapoor and Khushi. Antara looked pretty in a pastel shade embellishedfestooned with, emerald and pearl jewellery. Mohit looked dashing in an ivory. Sridevi wore a beautiful green embellishedwith. Khushi looked gorgeous too. Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi skipped the wedding festivities probably because of her work-in-progress filmFilmmaker Karan Johar also shared a selfie with the newly-weds. "With the most gorgeous couple. Bless them with years of happiness and love." Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:Karan also posted a picture with his 'shaadi poser' partner, Shweta Bachchan . "With the gorgeous Shweta Bachchan at the #antumoh (the wedding hashtag) Shaadi," he captioned the picture. Karan Johar wore a fabulousdesigned by Manish Malhotra.Several fan clubs shared glimpses of the baaraat procession . Of course, Anil Kapoor was the life and soul of thewith his scintillating dance moves.Maheep Kapoor shared the initial few pictures of thewhere her daughter Shanaya performed some rituals to be carried out by the groom's sister. Mohit is the elder son of Reena and Sandeep Marwah (founder of Noida Film City). Reena is Boney, Anil and Sanjay Kapoor's sister. His younger brother Akshay is a producer. Sonam, Rhea, Arjun, Anshula, Shanaya, Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor are Mohit's cousins.Mohit Marwah made his Bollywood debut in 2014'sand he was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's. Mohit has also featured in short films such as(directed by Shakun Batra) and