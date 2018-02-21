Sridevi Shares Pic From Mohit Marwah's Wedding. Missing - Janhvi

Actor Mohit Marwah is now a married man. The Raag Desh actor married his longtime girlfriend Antara Motiwala on Tuesday in a lavish ceremony hosted in Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah in UAE. Sridevi was one of the first in the Kapoor family to introduce 'Antara Marwah' to the world. In the picture Sridevi instagrammed, Antara and Mohit posed with her, Boney Kapoor and Khushi. Antara looked pretty in a pastel shade embellished lehenga festooned with kundan, emerald and pearl jewellery. Mohit looked dashing in an ivory sherwani. Sridevi wore a beautiful green embellished lehenga with banarasi dupatta. Khushi looked gorgeous too. Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi skipped the wedding festivities probably because of her work-in-progress film Dhadak.
Filmmaker Karan Johar also shared a selfie with the newly-weds. "With the most gorgeous couple. Bless them with years of happiness and love." Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:
Karan also posted a picture with his 'shaadi poser' partner, Shweta Bachchan. "With the gorgeous Shweta Bachchan at the #antumoh (the wedding hashtag) Shaadi," he captioned the picture. Karan Johar wore a fabulous achkan designed by Manish Malhotra.
Several fan clubs shared glimpses of the baaraat procession. Of course, Anil Kapoor was the life and soul of the baaraat with his scintillating dance moves.
Maheep Kapoor shared the initial few pictures of the baaraat where her daughter Shanaya performed some rituals to be carried out by the groom's sister.
Mohit Marwah made his Bollywood debut in 2014's Fugly and he was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Raag Desh. Mohit has also featured in short films such as Strangers In The Night (directed by Shakun Batra) and Love Shots - The Big Date.