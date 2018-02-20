Mohit And Antara Wedding Begins: Sonam, Arjun And Anil Kapoor As Baraatis Are All Of Us

Highlights
- Mohit and Antara are getting married today
- Sonam and the other Kapoors are in UAE for Mohit Marwah's wedding
- #Antumoh has been trending all over
The most energetic @anilskapoor sir . @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita . . . #antumoh #sonamkapoor #rheakapoor #anilkapoor #sunitakapoor #harshvardhankapoor #anandahuja #loyal_sonaholic . #manushichhillar #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #anushkasharma #viratkohli #arjunkapoor #varundhawan #aliabhatt #deepikapadukone #priyankachopra #shraddhakapoor #jacquelinefeenandez #salmankhan #shahrukhkhan #akshaykumar #kritisanon #kareenakapoor #karanjohar
Ufff... it's #BalamPichkari Punjabi Baraat Scene !!! @arjunkapoor EnjoyingAndHow #FamilyTime #UAEdiaries #AntuMoh #MohitGettingHitched @mohitmarwah weds @antara_m Tks @maheepkapoor for this . . . . #FunTime #WithFriends #FamilyTime #UAEdiaries #AntuMoh #MohitGettingHitched #ArjunKapoor #PunjabiWedding #SangeetScenes #antaramotiwala #mohitmarwah #deepikapadukone #yehjawaanihaideewani #antumoh
We also caught a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor having a fun time as a baraati.
Mohit's aunt Maheep Kapoor shared the exclusive pictures of the dulha, Mohit Marwah, and we simply can't thank her enough. She first shared a picture of Mohit dressed in a traditional beige bandhgala, off-white churidaar and matching pagadi, as he 'sets off' to lead his groom's wedding procession.
Take a look at Mohit's wedding attire:
A couple of minutes later, Maheep posted another picture; this time it was her daughter Shanaya performing one of the rituals.
Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Athiya Shetty, Siddhant Kapoor are also attending the wedding. We'll keep you updated on all the fun from the wedding, stay tuned!