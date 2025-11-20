'Mother' Sonam Kapoor Announces Second Pregnancy. Husband Anand Ahuja Says, "Double Trouble"

Sonam Kapoor has put an end to weeks of speculation by announcing that she is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor shared the news on Instagram with a series of photos, confirming her second pregnancy.

In the pictures, Sonam is seen wearing a pink co-ord set paired with black stockings and heels.

She is seen cradling her baby bump as she poses for the camera.

Keeping the caption short, she wrote, "Mother", followed by a kissing emoticon.

Anand Ahuja was among the first to react, dropping an excited note in the comments. He wrote, "Double Trouble."

He later added another comment that read, "baby ma...also chiccccc mama."

Celebs Congratulate Sonam-Anand

The post quickly went viral, with friends and colleagues sending in their wishes.

Lisa Mishra commented, "Congratulations to you two." Sunita Kapoor wrote, "Looking lovely", while Patralekhaa, Vinay Sharma and several others also extended their congratulations.

Background

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022.

The actress was recently spotted at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement ceremony but chose not to pose for the paparazzi, which further fuelled speculation.

