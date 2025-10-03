Amid Pregnancy Rumours, Sonam Kapoor Avoids Posing For Photos At Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's Engagement

Sonam Kapoor has been under the spotlight amid rumours that she is expecting a second child with her husband, Anand Ahuja. The actress was seen at cousin Anshula Kapoor's engagement with Rohan Thakkar last evening. However, she declined to pose for the paparazzi waiting outside and headed indoors soon after stepping out of her car.

Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018. They welcomed their son Vayu in August 2022.

The actress is rumoured to be expecting her second child with Anand Ahuja, with reports suggesting that she may be in her second trimester. However, the couple has yet to confirm the news.

Anshula Kapoor - Rohan Thakkar Engagement

Boney Kapoor's daughter and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in July this year, in New York. The couple made the joint announcement through an Instagram post.

When Anshula Said "Yes" To Rohan

Back in July, Anshula wrote a long note about her journey with Rohan - from meeting on a dating app to getting engaged in New York's picturesque Central Park. In the pictures, Rohan is seen proposing to Anshula, bending on one knee, and sealing the moment with a kiss. In other images, Anshula shows off her engagement rings.

Anshula wrote, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 AM. We spoke until 6 AM that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time! And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales, but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us."

She added, "I'm engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person."

In A Nutshell

Sonam Kapoor was seen arriving at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's engagement yesterday. Amid ongoing rumours of her second pregnancy, the actress headed straight inside the venue without posing for the photographers.

