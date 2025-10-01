Anshula Kapoor And Rohan Thakkar's Engagement Celebrations Tomorrow In Mumbai: Report

Boney Kapoor's daughter and social media influencer Anshula Kapoor got engaged to her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar in July this year, in New York. The couple made the joint announcement through an Instagram post. A Hindustan Times report claimed that the couple will have an intimate function with her close family members in attendance in Mumbai tomorrow. The couple have not made any official announcement about the function so far.

A source close to the couple told Hindustan Times, "Anshula and Rohan will get engaged on October 2. A puja is planned for the day. They are keeping things low-key. It will be an intimate function with only close friends and family, including her father Boney, her brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, and her sisters, actors Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor."

The report also claimed that the wedding is scheduled for this December.

When Anshula Said "Yes" To Rohan

Back in July, Anshula wrote a long note about her journey with Rohan—from meeting on a dating app to getting engaged in the picturesque locale of New York. In the pictures, Rohan is seen proposing to Anshula, bending on his knees, and they sealed the deal with a kiss. In other pictures, Anshula is seen showing off her engagement rings.

Anshula wrote, "We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1.15 AM. We spoke until 6 AM that morning. And somehow, even back then, it felt like the beginning of something that mattered. Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1.15 AM India time!

"And somehow the world paused just long enough for the moment to feel like magic. Just the quiet kind of love that feels like home. I've never been the girl who believed in fairytales.. but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us."

Anshula added, "I'm engaged to my best friend!!! My safe place. My person."

Anshula was recently seen in the reality show The Traitors. Rohan began his career in India as a social media marketer and copywriting assistant before shifting to the international entertainment space.

In LA, he worked as an executive assistant at Next Level Entertainment Global, a talent and music management company.

Currently, he works as a freelancer for Dharmatic Entertainment.