Inside Mohit Marwah's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics And Videos

The pre-wedding celebrations of actor Mohit Marwah and his long-time girlfriend Antra Motiwala already commenced and we can't thank their peeps enough, for keeping us updated on all the fun. The wedding will reportedly take place tomorrow in UAE. Mohit and Antra's families and friends are reaching the scenic Al Ras Khaimah, for the wedding celebrations. Arjun Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, Mohit's father Sandeep Marwah, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and number of other guests posted pictures from the Mehendi ceremony. #Antumoh has been since then, trending on Instagram. Just yesterday, Sridevi with daughter Khushi and Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor, were spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Highlights
- Mohit and Antra's mehendi ceremony was held today
- The wedding will take place tomorrow, in UAE
- Arjun, Sridevi, Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor join in the celebrations
Now, take a look at the pictures from Mohit and Antra's Mehendi ceremony. (You can thank us later.)
Arjun Kapoor, it appears to be, is having a lot of fun at the mehendi ceremony. See yourself:
The bride-to-be, Antra Motiwala was wearing a Manish Malhotra creation, details of which were revealed by the designer himself on Instagram: "The beautiful bride @antara_m wearing custom-made chikankari lehenga teamed with Floral Art work and pearls ... Soft colours with the happiest vibe makes her the very cool."
Here's what Manish Malhotra posted on Instagram:
...and this one with the 'Kapoor' boys:
Rhea Kapoor looked lovely in a yellow outfit, which she flaunted in her Instagram pictures:
Comments
We wish Mohit and Antra, a great life ahead.