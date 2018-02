Inside Mohit Marwah's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics And Videos

Highlights Mohit and Antra's mehendi ceremony was held today The wedding will take place tomorrow, in UAE Arjun, Sridevi, Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor join in the celebrations

Squad goals A post shared by ladkiyon ka noor-Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoorfcx) on Feb 19, 2018 at 6:03am PST

Bhai ki shaadi #antumoh #antumoh A post shared by Akshay Marwah (@akshaymarwah22) on Feb 19, 2018 at 5:36am PST

Banja Tu Meri Rani A post shared by ladkiyon ka noor-Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoorfcx) on Feb 19, 2018 at 4:24am PST

Let it begin. #antumoh #bhaikishaadi A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor) on Feb 18, 2018 at 6:34am PST

The pre-wedding celebrations of actor Mohit Marwah and his long-time girlfriend Antra Motiwala already commenced and we can't thank their peeps enough, for keeping us updated on all the fun. The wedding will reportedly take place tomorrow in UAE. Mohit and Antra's families and friends are reaching the scenic Al Ras Khaimah, for the wedding celebrations. Arjun Kapoor, designer Manish Malhotra, Mohit's father Sandeep Marwah, Siddhanth Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and number of other guests posted pictures from theceremony. #Antumoh has been since then, trending on Instagram. Just yesterday, Sridevi with daughter Khushi and Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan and Rhea Kapoor, were spotted at the Mumbai airport Now, take a look at the pictures from Mohit and Antra'sceremony. (You can thank us later.)Arjun Kapoor, it appears to be, is having a lot of fun at theceremony. See yourself:The bride-to-be, Antra Motiwala was wearing a Manish Malhotra creation, details of which were revealed by the designer himself on Instagram: "The beautiful bride @antara_m wearing custom-made chikankari lehenga teamed with Floral Art work and pearls ... Soft colours with the happiest vibe makes her the very cool."Here's what Manish Malhotra posted on Instagram:...and this one with the 'Kapoor' boys:Rhea Kapoor looked lovely in a yellow outfit, which she flaunted in her Instagram pictures: Siddhanth Kapoor also posted some pictures from Mohit's supposed bachelor bash. Take a look:We wish Mohit and Antra, a great life ahead.