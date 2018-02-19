Sridevi, Khushi And The Other Kapoors (Minus Jahnvi) At Airport. See Pics

Sridevi, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday

Sridevi, Khushi and Boney Kapoor photographed at Mumbai airport

Actress Sridevi, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. No, Janhvi, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's elder daughter, wasn't there. Janhvi is currently filming her debut Bollywood movie Dhadak. Sridevi and family weren't the only Kapoors photographed at the airport. Arjun Kapoor, Harshvardhan and Rhea also navigated their way to the airport. Arjun is Boney Kapoor's son with first wife Mona while Harshvardhan and Rhea are Anil Kapoor's children. Sonam Kapoor is their elder sibling. Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and Khushi have reportedly flown to Dubai, where actor Mohit Marwah is getting married. Mohit is Arjun and Khushi's cousin. He is Anil and Boney Kapoor's sister Reena's son. Reena is married to Sandeep Marwah, who runs a film studio in Delhi.

See pictures of Sridevi Boney Kapoor and Khushi at the airport.
 
Sridevi and Khushi at the airport

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor with Khushi at the airport


Here are Arjun, Harshvardhan and Rhea.
 
Arjun Kapoor at the airport

Harshvardhan at the airport

Rhea Kapoor photographed at the airport


Arjun has already checked into the wedding destination. Mohit shared a picture with the actor and wrote, "Looking ahead for a great day."
 
 

Looking ahead for a great day #boyslife #antumoh

A post shared by Mohit Marwah (@mohitmarwah) on



Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, also posted a picture giving details about her itinerary.
 
 

On our way #antumoh #enrouterasalkhaima #WeddingVibes

A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor) on



Last year, the Kapoors attended Mohit's brother Akshay's big fat wedding in Abu Dhabi. Sridevi, Janhvi, Khushi and Sonam were the stars of the wedding.

See the pictures here.
 

 
 

Welcome to the family Aashita

A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on


 
 

Mehendi! #bhaikishaadi #akmash @rheakapoor

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on



Sridevi was last seen in 2017's MOM. Janhvi's debut is being handled by Karan Johar, who is producing Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. Janhvi co-stars with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. He is Shahid Kapoor's brother. Dhadak, a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat, releases this July.
 

