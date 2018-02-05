Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Sridevi And Janhvi Kapoor Added Stardust To Grand Finale Sridevi and Janhvi turned heads without walking on the ramp

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sridevi and Janhvi photographed at the Lakme Fashion Week New Delhi: Highlights Sridevi and Janhvi were dressed in Anamika Khanna outfits Janhvi was dressed in a quirky ivory white printed outfit Janhvi is filming her debut Bollywood project dhoti-style jumpsuit with embroidered jacket while Janhvi was dressed in a quirky ivory white printed outfit. She paired her look with a pair of golden danglers. They posed for the media together and were holding each other's hands.



See Sridevi and Janhvi's pictures here.

Sridevi and Janhvi photographed at the finale Sridevi photographed at the Lakme Fashion Week finale

Sridevi also shared a picture from last evening. But she doesn't need any caption for this.

pic.twitter.com/stXSDaJ5Av — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) February 5, 2018



Last August,

Khushi Kapoor with Sridevi at the Lakme Fashion Week

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kareena and Karisma turned showstoppers for Anamika Khanna while Kangana walked on the ramp for designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika.



Check out the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor walked as a showstopper Karisma photographed on the ramp Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai photographed at the Lakme Fashion Week

Janhvi is currently shooting for her debut Hindi film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Dhadak is a remake of 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat. "The basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story," Shashank Khaitan told PTI.



Dhadak releases this July.





Actresses Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut added glamour to the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week 2018 in Mumbai. And, so did Sridevi and her elder daughter Janhvi. Kareena, Karisma and Kangana made the spotlight follow them as showstoppers. Sridevi and Janhvi turned heads without walking on the ramp. The mother-daughter duo were dressed in designer Anamika Khanna outfits. Sridevi wore a grey-coloured-style jumpsuit with embroidered jacket while Janhvi was dressed in a quirky ivory white printed outfit. She paired her look with a pair of golden danglers. They posed for the media together and were holding each other's hands.See Sridevi and Janhvi's pictures here.Sridevi also shared a picture from last evening. But she doesn't need any caption for this.Last August, Sridevi and her younger daughter Khushi had attended their favourite designer Manish Malhotra's show at the Lakme Fashion Week.Meanwhile, on Sunday, Kareena and Karisma turned showstoppers for Anamika Khanna while Kangana walked on the ramp for designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika. Check out the pictures here.Janhvi is currently shooting for her debut Hindi film, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.is a remake of 2016 Marathi blockbuster. "The basic premise (ofand) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up. It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story," Shashank Khaitan told PTI.releases this July.