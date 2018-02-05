Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Sisters Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Make Final Day Extra Glam

Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 grand finale

Entertainment | Updated: February 05, 2018 11:17 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena looked ethereal as a showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna
  2. Karisma walked the ramp for label AARBEE by designer Ravi Bhalotia
  3. Kareena will next appear in Veere Di Wedding
The Lakme Fashion Week 2018 ended on a flawless note with sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma, who made head-turning appearances as showstoppers. Dressed in a stunning black ensemble, Kareena walked the runway for designer Anamika Khanna. The Jab We Met actress looked ethereal in a black cropped top and a matching skirt teamed up with a broad belt. With her hair slicked back, Kareena went for nude makeup with a hint of winged eyeliner, which complemented the tone for the night. Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp for label AARBEE by designer Ravi Bhalotia, dressed in breath-taking white silver embroidered lehenga choli.

Take a look at their pictures from last night:
 
Kareena Kapoor walked as the showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna

 
Kareena Kapoor photographed with designer Anamika Khanna

 
Karisma Kapoor photographed with designer Ravi Bhalotia


Speaking of her appearance at the event, Karisma posted a video on Instagram, which she captioned: "It was a pleasure walking for @aarbee_by_ravi_bhalotia #midsummerwreath#collection #@lakmefashionwk #lfw2018#showstopper @6degreeplatform @instagladycame @maddiea24 styled by @mohitrai."
 

 


Before stepping out for their respective runway appearances, Karisma and Kareena, shot for a teaser video, which was posted by the former on her Instagram page, along with a caption: "#rockedit #bebo both in @anamikakhanna.in lfw2018 #grandfinale #sistersister #blackandwhite."
 
 

#rockedit #bebo both in @anamikakhanna.in #lfw2018 #grandfinale #sistersister #blackandwhite

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



Both Kareena and Karisma were in Goa last week, to attend their friend Amrita Arora's 40th birthday party. They definitely set sister goals, dressed in boho- tribal and glittery outfits. They were joined by Saif Ali Khan, Shakeel Ladak, Seema Khan, socialite Natasha Poonawalla and others.

Kareena Kapoor, who was last seen in 2016's Udta Punjab, is currently busy with her next project Veere Di Wedding. The film also starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker, is expected to release in June.

Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Swara Bhasker were also among others, who walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 grand finale.

