Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Sisters Kareena And Karisma Kapoor Make Final Day Extra Glam

The Lakme Fashion Week 2018 ended on a flawless note with sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma, who made head-turning appearances as showstoppers. Dressed in a stunning black ensemble, Kareena walked the runway for designer Anamika Khanna. The Jab We Met actress looked ethereal in a black cropped top and a matching skirt teamed up with a broad belt. With her hair slicked back, Kareena went for nude makeup with a hint of winged eyeliner, which complemented the tone for the night. Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp for label AARBEE by designer Ravi Bhalotia, dressed in breath-taking white silver embroidered lehenga choli.
Highlights
- Kareena looked ethereal as a showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna
- Karisma walked the ramp for label AARBEE by designer Ravi Bhalotia
- Kareena will next appear in Veere Di Wedding
Take a look at their pictures from last night:
Speaking of her appearance at the event, Karisma posted a video on Instagram, which she captioned: "It was a pleasure walking for @aarbee_by_ravi_bhalotia #midsummerwreath#collection #@lakmefashionwk #lfw2018#showstopper @6degreeplatform @instagladycame @maddiea24 styled by @mohitrai."
It was a pleasure walking for @aarbee_by_ravi_bhalotia #midsummerwreath#collection #@lakmefashionwk #lfw2018#showstopper @6degreeplatform @instagladycame @maddiea24 styled by @mohitrai #Repost @feminaindia with @get_repost Truly ageless @therealkarismakapoor walks for @aarbee_by_ravi_bhalotia @lakmefashionwk
Before stepping out for their respective runway appearances, Karisma and Kareena, shot for a teaser video, which was posted by the former on her Instagram page, along with a caption: "#rockedit #bebo both in @anamikakhanna.in lfw2018 #grandfinale #sistersister #blackandwhite."
Both Kareena and Karisma were in Goa last week, to attend their friend Amrita Arora's 40th birthday party. They definitely set sister goals, dressed in boho- tribal and glittery outfits. They were joined by Saif Ali Khan, Shakeel Ladak, Seema Khan, socialite Natasha Poonawalla and others.
Comments
Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Swara Bhasker were also among others, who walked the runway at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018 grand finale.