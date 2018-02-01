Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Return To Mumbai After Amrita Arora's Birthday Party In Goa. See Pics At Airport

Birthday celebrations done. Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor are back to Mumbai after celebrating Amrita Arora's 40th birthday in Goa. These stars, along with the other guests like Seema Khan, socialite Natasha Poonawalla, were photographed at Mumbai's Kalina airport on Wednesday afternoon. However, we missed seeing Malaika Arora and Amrita. Kareena was dressed in a black top, white trouser and knee-high boots while her sister Karisma opted for a black and peach-coloured dress. Both the Kapoor sisters waved at the paparazzi gathered outside the airport. Amrita Arora, a former actress, turned 40 in style in Goa. The whole group (also including Maheep Kapoor, make-up artist Mallika Bhat, Dolly Sidhwani) reached Goa on Tuesday evening by a private jet.
Amrita's birthday celebrations begun right on Tuesday night. The guests at the party (excluding Kareena and Saif, who are not there on social media) constantly kept us posted with some extremely nice pictures from the celebrations. (Special thanks to Malaika and Karisma).
Kareena wore a sequinned dress for the party and Karisma picked up a shimmering Reem Acra maxi dress. While Malaika wore a white sequinned shorts, black top and Amrita opted for a sequinned tunic. All of them wore trendy headbands too.
In December, sisters Malaika and Amrita, Karisma Kapoor and the others, had gathered in Pataudi to celebrate Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur's first birthday.