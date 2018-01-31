Pics From Amrita Arora's 40th Birthday In Goa. Husband Shakeel Ladak Posts A Wish

"Welcome to the coolest club. Happy 40th my girl, Amrita Arora," wrote Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor posted this picture with Amrita Arora (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Happy birthday, my love. Fabulous at 40," wrote Shakeel Ladak
  2. They reached Goa in a private jet
  3. The birthday celebrations begun last night
"Welcome to the coolest club. Happy 40th my girl, Amrita Arora," is Karisma Kapoor's birthday wish for the former actress. Amrita Arora and her girl gang - Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Dolly Sidhwani, socialite Natasha Poonawalla and makeup artist Mallika Bhat - reached Goa in a private jet last evening. She turns 40 today. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita's husband Shakeel Ladak have also accompanied the gang. "Happy birthday, my love. Fabulous at 40," wrote Shakeel with an adorable selfie. The birthday celebrations begun last night and we can't thank Malaika and Karisma for keeping us posted with the fabulous pictures from the party. Amrita and gang were dressed in glittery outfits and all of them just rocked their looks. Kareena was dressed in a shimmery silver dress and Karisma opted for a golden and black outfit. (We have collated some of the best pictures from the party. But first, here's Amrita's birthday wish).
 
 

"Don't ruffle are feathers," Malaika captioned this post with Kareena, Karisma and Amrita. She added hashtags like, "Ammu Hotty Turns 40" and "Sister Goals."
 
 

Here are Kareena and Maheep Kapoor - 'birds of feather' and one 'photobomber.'
 
 

Check out some other pictures from the party.
 
 

They also boarded the flight in style.
 
 

Last December, most of them gathered in Pataudi to celebrate Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur's first birthday.

Amrita Arora is a former actress, who debuted in the industry with 2002 film Kitne Door Kitne Paas. She has featured in films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Rakht and Hello. She married Shakeel Ladak in 2009. The couple are parents to two sons.
 

Amrita Arorakarisma kareena

