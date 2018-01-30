Inside Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's Private Plane To Goa

Two Instagram posts shared today alerted us to the fact that Goa is going to be a bit crowded with celebrities this week. A bunch of stars boarded a private jet today, posting a picture of themselves in front of the plane. We spotted sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora (also sisters), designer Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Dolly Sidhwani, socialite Natasha Poonawalla and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Their objective - to celebrate Amrita's 40th birthday, which is on January 31, in sunny Goa. Kareena appears to be the only one bringing along a plus one - husband Saif Ali Khan is plainly considered one of the girls.
Malaika Arora posted a picture of the vacationers from inside the plane:
Karisma shared the photo of them boarding the flight:
One of Kareena Kapoor's fan clubs also posted this picture of the Udta Punjab actress with bestie Amrita:
The roots of the Kareena-Karisma-Malaika-Amrita friendship run deep and strong. The squad hang out together all the time and one or all is/are spotted at special occasions.
Take a look at these pictures:
We'll be scanning Instagram for updates from Goa - where actress Riya Sen and husband Shivam Tewari are also currently holidaying (we did say it was getting crowded there). Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Kaalakaandi and is presently busy with Baazaar, directed by Gauravv K Chawla. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016's Udta Punjab before giving birth to baby Taimur. She will be next seen Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.
Veere Di Wedding is scheduled to release on on June 1.