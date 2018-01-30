Inside Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's Private Plane To Goa

Kareena Kapoor and her squad are in Goa for Amrita Arora's 40th birthday

Kareena Kapoor with her friends (Image courtesy: malaikaarorakhanofficial)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kareena and Karisma jetted off to celebrate Amrita's birthday
  2. Malaika and Karisma posted pictures on Instagram
  3. Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor are also in Goa with the gang
Two Instagram posts shared today alerted us to the fact that Goa is going to be a bit crowded with celebrities this week. A bunch of stars boarded a private jet today, posting a picture of themselves in front of the plane. We spotted sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Malaika and Amrita Arora (also sisters), designer Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Dolly Sidhwani, socialite Natasha Poonawalla and makeup artist Mallika Bhat. Their objective - to celebrate Amrita's 40th birthday, which is on January 31, in sunny Goa. Kareena appears to be the only one bringing along a plus one - husband Saif Ali Khan is plainly considered one of the girls.

Malaika Arora posted a picture of the vacationers from inside the plane:
 


Karisma shared the photo of them boarding the flight:
 
 

#herewecome#amu's40th#goa#friendshipgoals

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on



One of Kareena Kapoor's fan clubs also posted this picture of the Udta Punjab actress with bestie Amrita:
 
 

Amu turns #40 after 6 hours posing with her bestie #bebo in #goa

A post shared by Kareena_kapoor_khan (@kareena_kapoor_khan_bebo1) on



The roots of the Kareena-Karisma-Malaika-Amrita friendship run deep and strong. The squad hang out together all the time and one or all is/are spotted at special occasions.

Take a look at these pictures:
 

 
 

My kinda day with my gurls work n play

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on



Kareena and Amrita have been best friends forever. They have also been regular gym buddies ever since Kareena began getting back into shape after giving birth to son Taimur. Amrita was the only non-Kapoor spied at Taimur's first birthday celebrations held at Pataudi in December.
 
 

Chilly Pataudi nights #taiturnsone #bestiesforlfe

A post shared by Amrita Arora (@amuaroraofficial) on


We'll be scanning Instagram for updates from Goa - where actress Riya Sen and husband Shivam Tewari are also currently holidaying (we did say it was getting crowded there). Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Kaalakaandi and is presently busy with Baazaar, directed by Gauravv K Chawla. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2016's Udta Punjab before giving birth to baby Taimur. She will be next seen Veere Di Wedding, which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker.

Veere Di Wedding is scheduled to release on on June 1.

Kareena Kapoor Malaika Arora Karisma Kapoor

