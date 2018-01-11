Kareena And Karisma Kapoor's Guide To The Perfect Party Selfie

The Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma - had a "night in" with friends recently (as Amrita Arora mentioned in her Instagram story) and we know how it looked like. Amrita shared a photo from inside the party and said "TIG (tonight is goodbye?) nights." But an ideal caption for the photo would have been "Selfie done right" because just look at them once! Karisma headlines the selfie with Kareena, Amrita and celebrity make-up artist Mallika Bhat posing behind her. Karisma, dressed in black, sports her favourite lip-colour (most often seen on her) while Kareena went for white casuals and red lips. Amrita Arora joined the stylish crew in denims. So cool.
Missing from the party photo was Malaika Arora, who is a regular hang-out buddy of the Kapoor sisters. Add Malaika to the mix and this is how the party looks like!
Anyhow, a quick visit to Karisma Kapoor's Instagram reveals that she's at the top of the selfie game and has made several iconic entries in the recent past. For example, the one with Varun Dhawan and Deepika Padukone from last year's Diwali party hosted by Anil Kapoor.
For Karisma, Kareena Kapoor is bae. Here's proof:
Ranveer Singh grooving to Sarkailo Khatiya Jada Lage from her movie Raja Babu on Instagram and said that the actor is "too cute" with his antics. Soon after, Karisma happened to bump into Ranveer at the airport, and folks, that definitely called for a selfie.
Before last night's party, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were last spotted hanging out together at the Kapoors' annual brunch, where Taimur was the special guest. The Kapoor sisters recently featured in a jewellery advert together. 2012's Dangerous Ishhq remains Karisma's last movie while Kareena is looking forward to the release of Veere Di Wedding.