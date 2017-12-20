Inside Taimur's Birthday At Pataudi With Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan. Pics By Karisma

Baby Taimur is celebrating his first birthday at the Pataudi Palace today with mom Kareena Kapoor and dad Saif Ali Khan. The pictures from Taimur's birthday celebration are straight out of a fairy tale and all we can say is aww... Aunt Karisma Kapoor, who has been keeping the fans updated about little Nawab's birthday festivities, shared new photos from Pataudi featuring Taimur, which are extremely adorable. In one of the pictures, Taimur looks cute as a button enjoying a toy train ride with cousins Kiaan and Samiera while in the other the little munchkin is busy exploring something while Kareena and Saif have a moment.
In other pictures, shared by fans on social media, Taimur is seen sitting on a chair wearing a pathani (definitely our favourite Nawab). In no time, Taimur's birthday photos have gone viral on the Internet. People have posted sweet birthday wishes for the little Nawab and the comment thread section has garnered comments like "adorable," "can't stop adoring" and "WOW." One user also mentioned that Taimur looks like his maternal great grandfather Raj Kapoor.
Take a look at Taimur's birthday celebrations all the way from the Pataudi Palace:
Adorable, isn't it? Well, these pictures definitely gave us the feels.
Aunt Karisma, filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Rishi Kapoor and others have posted heartwarming wishes for Taimur on his first birthday.
"Happy first birthday our little bundle of joy ! #weloveyou#ourbabyboy #babynawab#familyovereverything #throwback#specialmoments," wrote Karisma while Rishi Kapoor (Taimur's grand uncle) tweeted this: "Happy Birthday dear Taimur, God Bless! This is your grand uncle!"
Happy Birthday dear Taimur,God Bless! This is your grand uncle! pic.twitter.com/OzR3S1kqC1— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 20, 2017
Here are some other stars wishing Taimur a very happy birthday.
Kareena and Saif left for Pataudi five days before Taimur's first birthday and soon Karisma and party joined them, followed by Zahaan and Karan Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 and they welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016. Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and they are parents to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
We too wish baby Taimur a very happy birthday.