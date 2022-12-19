Ahead Of Taimur's 6th Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Shares An Adorable Pic Of Her Son: 'One Day To Go'

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

The Pataudi family - Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh - have jetted off to an undisclosed location to celebrate Taimur's 6th birthday (December 20). Ahead of the big day, Kareena shared an adorable picture of Taimur munching a delicious croissant on her Instagram handle. In the image, Taimur can be seen sitting in a fancy-looking restaurant, relishing a French snack. Sharing the post, Kareena wrote, "This family's love for croissants continues... Going for it... One day to go... Mera Tim Tim ka birthday..."

Soon after Kareena Kapoor shared the post, her sister Karisma Kapoor dropped a blue heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

Kareena Kapoor also dropped a stunning selfie and captioned it as "I'm not for filters but try karne mein kya jaata hai? (What's harm in trying?)," followed by a laughing emoticon.

The actress also shared a "handsome" picture of her Saif Ali Khan and captioned it as "Ok my husband is very hot," followed by a heart emoticon.

Before leaving for vacation, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a pre-birthday party for Taimur in Mumbai. The couple organised the Star War theme party, and the attendees were seen dressed accordingly. Kareena shared a happy picture of Taimur enjoying the party to the fullest and captioned it as "Ok a clear sign the party was a hit. My Jedi Tim," followed by a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. It will mark her OTT debut as the movie will release on Netflix.