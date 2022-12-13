Kareena Kapoor's Gorgeous Pic Comes With A Warning: 'I Spy With My Big Eye'

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has treated her Insta family to beautiful selfies with hilarious captions. The actress shared two photos on her Instagram stories, but her first selfie grabbed our attention. In the first image, the actress shared her side face showing off her beautiful "big eye". In the caption, she wrote, "I spy with my big eye...," followed by a heart eyes emoticon. In the next photo, she is simply posing for the camera, showing off her no-makeup look with kohl-rimmed eyes. She accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "Self love club."

Here have a look at both posts:

Kareena Kapoor recently returned to Mumbai after celebrating mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer with Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh. The Pataudi family was accompanied by Saif's sisters, Soha and Saba Ali Khan. The actress also shared pictures from the celebration that shows the veteran actress cutting the birthday cake with her grandchildren Taimur and Inaaya. Sharmila Tagore looks pretty in an off-white shirt paired with grey pants, while Taimur can be seen in a white sweatshirt and Inaaya in an orange ensemble with a matching headband. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Dessert in the desert... Badi Amma, Tim Tim, Inni. Caption - @sakpataudi. Jaisalmer 2022," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, Hansal Mehta's untitled and Rhea Kapoor's The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.