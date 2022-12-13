Sharmila Tagore Found The Cutest Yoga Partner In Granddaughter Inaaya

Sharmila Tagore with Inaaya. (courtesy: sakpataudi)

Sharmila Tagore recently celebrated her 78th birthday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, with her friends and family. On the occasion, she was joined by her son Saif Ali Khan, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor, daughters Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi, and grandchildren Inaaya Naumi Keemu, Taimur Ali Khan, and Jeh Ali Khan. Images and videos from the birthday party have been doing the rounds on social media much to the delight of fans. Now, Soha Ali Khan has shared an Instagram Stories in which Inaaya and Sharmila Tagore are trying to attempt a yoga pose, standing on one leg. She wrote, “You're never too young or too old for yoga.”

Screenshot of Soha Ali Khan's Instagram stories.

In Jaisalmer, the family also enjoyed camel rides and puppet shows. Saba Pataudi shared a few pictures on Instagram. In the images, she is seen with Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Taimur. "Camel ride! Let's get going. Fun and fun time!" she wrote in the caption.

Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture of herself with her mom Sharmila Tagore and said, "Happy birthday my darling Amma! Spicejet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!"

Kareena Kapoor also shared an image of Sharmila Tagore cutting her birthday cake with grandkids Taimur and Inaaya. Posting the images, Kareena wrote, “Dessert in the desert…Badi Amma. Tim Tim. Inni. Caption - Soha Ali Khan. Jaisalmer 2022.”

Sharmila Tagore is known for her work in films such as Kashmir Ki Kali, Aradhana, Chupke Chupke and Amar Prem. She married legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1969.