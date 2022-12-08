Kareena Kapoor Wishes Her 'Gorgeous' Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore Like This. See Post

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her 78th birthday today (December 8), and on this occasion, she received a sweet wish from her daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a happy picture posing with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore and wrote a birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law," followed by a heart emoticon. In the image, both actresses are twinning in black outfits. They paired their look with beautiful floral print shawls. Check out the post below:

Saif Ali Khan's daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan also shared a birthday post wishing her "dearest Badi Ammi". She shared a throwback picture with Sharmila Tagore and a recent photo and wrote a sweet birthday note that read, "Happiest birthday my dearest Badi Amma. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much. And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are."

Here have a look:

Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture of herself with her mom Sharmila Tagore which seems to be from their Jaisalmer diaries and wrote a sweet note. The note read, "Happy birthday my darling Amma ! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!!"



Here have a look:

Coming back to Kareena Kapoor, the actress recently returned to Mumbai with Saif Ali Khan after attending the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah. The actress shared many pictures from the event, offering a closer glimpse of her look. Check out the posts below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, which marks her OTT debut.