Taimur's Birthday Party Begins With 'Christmas Feels' And Grand-Uncle Karan Kapoor

Taimur's birthday celebrations started at the Pataudi Palace with Christmas theme. Taimur's mother Kareena Kapoor and aunt Karisma Kapoor, both dressed in shades of green, posed in a selfie with a Christmas tree and a huge star in background. Karisma, who shared the picture on Instagram, captioned it with many hashtags including "#christmasfeels," "#birthdayeve" and "#pataudidiaries." In another picture she instagrammed, Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan and her cousin Zahaan and uncle Karan Kapoor also join in. Don't miss the 'Tiger of Pataudi,' who takes up most of the space in the picture. We are missing birthday boy Taimur in the pictures.Karisma has kept fans of the Kapoors and Pataudis updated with the events in the Pataudi Palace ever since her arrival. Karisma shared a picture of Taimur learning horse-riding with Saif Ali Khan a few days before his birthday. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of the family (including Taimur's cousins Kiaan and Samiera, and grandmother Babita) enjoying a tractor ride Kareena and Saif left for Pataudi five days before Taimur's first birthday and soon Karisma and party joined them, followed by Zahaan and Karan Kapoor. As of now, it is not clear when Taimur'sSoha Ali Khan (who is busy promoting her book) will join in. There's no clue about Sharmila Tagore and Saba's attendance too.Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan married in 2012 and they welcomed Taimur on December 20, 2016. Saif Ali Khan was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and they are parents to Sara Ali Khan (busy with her debut film) and Ibrahim Ali Khan.