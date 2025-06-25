Kareena Kapoor Wishes Karisma Kapoor On Her Birthday, Says "Tough Times Don't Last, The Toughest Sisters Do"

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has a heartfelt wish for sister, actor Karisma Kapoor on her 51st birthday. On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor shared a note on Instagram, her first post since the death of businessman Sunjay Kapur, who was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016.

Alluding to Sunjay Kapur's death on June 12, Kareena Kapoor in her latest post for Karisma Kapoor wrote that it has been a tough year for the family but tough times don't last, tough people do.

The actor shared her most favourite photograph of her husband Saif Ali Khan and Karisma on Instagram, calling her sister "the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe".

"This is my most favourite picture of you both. To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe... It's been a tough year for us ... but you know what ... as they say tough times don't last ... the toughest sisters do... To my Sister, my mother, my best friend ... Happy birthday My Lolo @therealkarismakapoor," Kareena Kapoor wrote in the post.

In the post, Kareena Kapoor made an oblique reference to the testing times faced by their family in the wake of her former brother-in-law Sunjay Kapur's sudden death. Sunjay Kapur, a businessman, died on June 12 while playing polo in London.

Last week, Karisma Kapoor and Samaira and Kiaan, her children with Sunjay Kapur, along with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan flew to Delhi to attend the late entrepreneur's funeral and the subsequent prayer meet.