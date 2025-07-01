Kareena Kapoor Reveals Randhir Kapoor And Babita Want To "Spend Their Old Age Together" After Years Of Separation

Kareena Kapoor, during a recent conversation with Barkha Dutt, talked about her parents' equation in details. Randhir Kapoor and Babita had a love marriage but they soon parted their ways due to compatibility issues. Though the couple never divorced each other, they have reunited to spend their old age together, said Kareena on the show.

Reflecting upon Randhir Kapoor and Babita's decision of staying together, Kareena said, "That is something that has come a full circle for Karisma and me, which is absolutely, it's like a divine kind of intervention which has happened. Individually, I think both of them have been wonderful because I mean my father has always supported whatever I wanted to do in my life."

After years of separation, they have decided to spend their old age together "because that's where their journey started and that's where exactly they are together," Kareena summed up.

Kareena also credited her mother who helped Karisma to break the glass ceiling in the family to become the first woman who had built a career in films. She mentioned that her father had to agree with her mother.

"In a marriage, a man does realise that a woman, the mother, is the primary caregiver, and if he does support the mother in a positive way, you can raise a couple of beautiful children. It does happen, but the men have to know what all the mother does and they have to give them the credit they have to support them," said Kareena.

Echoing the universal sentiment of calling one's parents the best, Kareena said, "Everyone's parents are the best parents in the world. Yes. And my parents are the best parents in the world."

Randhir Kapoor And Babibta's Love Story

Randhir Kapoor fell in love with Babita when he saw her for the first time on the sets of his father Raj Kapoor's film, Sangam. Babita had just made her debut in films before they met in 1969. They started dating and Randhir Kapoor's parents gave their approval to their union. The Kapoors proposed to Babita on their son's behalf.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor married in November 1971, but he returned to his parents' residence in 1988 and never filed for divorce.

Randhir Kapoor earlier told Hindustan Times, "She found that I was a terrible man who drank a lot and came home late, which was something she didn't like. And I didn't want to live the way she wanted, and she couldn't accept me as I was, though it was a love marriage. So it's okay. We had two lovely children to look after. She brought them up in the best way and they have excelled in their career. What else could I have asked for as a father?"

