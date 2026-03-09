Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday React To Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Hours Demand: "Okay To Have A Conversation With Your Producer"

Deepika Padukone, probably the first among her contemporary actors, made headlines last year when she demanded an 8-hour shift in the film industry, prioritising actors' mental well-being—especially for female actors who have embraced motherhood.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday shared their thoughts on Deepika's demand, stirring conversation across the industry.

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Kareena said everything should be discussed with the producer before the film goes on floors to avoid confusion. The actor also said that for married actors, their partners need to be understanding enough not to leave children alone when the other one is shooting.

"So I feel like if you are married and have children, and as a woman, if you do not want to give that time, you should be able to say that this is what I want. I can work this number of hours. I think it's completely fine to say that way before a film starts. You have to be honest. Of course, a few days might go haywire because there's no way that some days something might not go wrong. You need to have that openness. Not everything can go as planned. So there should be that much flexibility; otherwise, it's very difficult," Kareena said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Ananya Panday said there's nothing wrong with having a conversation with your producer about such demands.

Deepika's Gehraiyaan co-star said, "I have worked with Deepika, and before she became a mother, there was no such thing. She was working, coming for workshops, no complaints, and no asking for anything. Now she's a mother; this is what she needs to be present with her child in the first two years of her child's growth. I think it's okay to have a conversation with your producer to find a balance. It's something that can be worked around."

What Deepika Padukone Said About the 8-Hour Work Demand

When asked about the 8-hour shift controversy, Deepika told CNBC TV18 in October last year, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars—male superstars—in the Indian film industry have been working 8-hour shifts for years, and it's never made headlines!"

Deepika added, "I don't want to take names now and make this into a whole thing, but it is very commonly, publicly known that a lot of male actors have been working 8-hour days for years. A lot of them only work 8 hours from Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

She criticised the industry's ingrained "chalta hai" (let it be) culture, calling it disorganised and unstructured, and emphasised the urgent need for systemic change.

In May last year, Deepika Padukone walked out of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over her 8-hour work demand after embracing motherhood, profit-sharing clauses, and her unwillingness to deliver dialogues in Telugu.

This was followed by her exit from the Kalki 2898 AD sequel in September last year.

This time, apart from a fee hike of Rs 25 crore, Deepika was accused of demanding heavy entourage costs for her 25-person crew who accompany her on set.

Celebrities like Rani Mukerji, Kunal Kemmu, Ajay Devgn, and many others shared their thoughts after Deepika's demands became a raging conversation online.