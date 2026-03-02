Deepika Padukone Reveals Her 'Toxic Trait' As A New Mother

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, baby girl Dua Singh Padukone, on September 8, 2024. Now, Deepika has shared her thoughts on motherhood through an Instagram Story, echoing the push-and-pull many new mothers feel between craving personal space and wanting to be with their child around the clock.

What Deepika Padukone Posted

Deepika re-shared a reel about new mum guilt, highlighting the conflicting emotions of needing a break yet struggling to be away from the baby. The text on the reel read, "My toxic trait is loving my child so much that I don't want anyone else watching them... but I desperately need a break... but I can't stand being without them... but I also crave 24 hours of silence... but I still want to be with them 24/7."

She captioned it: "There... I said it!" Take a look:

Earlier Remarks On Motherhood

At the WAVES 2025 summit, Padukone described how welcoming a child had reshaped her priorities, shifting her focus from years of a career-driven life to caring for "another human being."



She said motherhood had been life-altering, grounding and deeply emotional, making her more present and appreciative of everyday moments.

She said, "I'm discovering this new life post-embracing motherhood. The minute you've had a child, you're now responsible for another human being, and especially in the way I've led my life, it's been so much about me - leaving home, my ambition, my career, and everything has been about my life and everything that I wanted for myself. And now, suddenly, you're caring for this person who is dependent on you for everything."

Padukone has said she wants her daughter to have a normal, secure childhood, away from the intense scrutiny that comes with belonging to a film family. She has often credited her own parents - especially her mother - for instilling the values and emotional resilience that guide her today, and says parenting has given those lessons a renewed sense of meaning.



Also Read: Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Cheer For Prakash Padukone At Mumbai Event In First Appearance Since Extortion Threat