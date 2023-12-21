Kareena Kapoor And Karisma Kapoor In Colourful Prints Serve Sky High Sister Style Goals

Kareena And Karisma In Colourful Prints Serve Sky High Sister Style Goals

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have often ruled the internet with their sister style as the duo has a fashion trajectory of their own. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor have always nailed all the trends. Now, Bollywood's favourite trendsetters have added all the quirk and colour to winter fashion with their latest style. They revealed their inner fashionistas in striking prints. While prints might not be so groundbreaking, the timeless choice has the power to make an impactful impression. For Taimur's birthday, the actresses served us sister goals. Karisma uploaded an array of pictures where the duo was seen keeping up with bright style. Karisma turned to fail-proof black silhouettes to keep it chic. She paired a black t-shirt with pleated skirt and well, it was the layering game that stole the show. Her checked blazer with colourful, quirky details was perfect to accentuate her look. She turned to her signature red lip look to make a statement. Kareena got all the colourful contrast in her chic shirt that paired well with wide-legged denim. She opted for a nude makeup look to seal the beauty deal.

Trust the Kapoor sisters to serve you the right kind of glam goals. From their airport style to red carpet looks, they make sure to double the fashion quo when they pose together. Recently, Kareena and Karisma served casually chic style goals as they twinned in matching striped shirts. They are the best at twinning and winning with their fashion game. They paired the blue and white striped shirts with denims to complete their cool style.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's sister style is worth taking notes from.