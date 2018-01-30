Kareena-Karisma Kapoor, Malaika-Amrita Arora Set Sister Goals In Goa

Amrita Arora's birthday celebrations have already begun in Goa with best friends Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and sister Malaika Arora. Sisters Amrita-Malaika and Kareena-Karisma, all dressed in tribal and glittery outfits, posted a stunning picture on social media, which did make us a little envious. Malaika, who shared the picture on the Internet, captioned it: "Don't ruffle r feathers ........#ammuhottyturns40 #sistergoals." Maheep Kapoor, who has also joined in for the birthday celebrations, posted a gorgeous picture featuring herself and Kareena (with an unknown photo bomber). Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan, designer Seema Khan, Dolly Sidhwani, socialite Natasha Poonawalla and makeup artist Mallika Bhat, have also joined in for Amrita's 40th birthday bash.
The picture, which was shared by Malaika just a few minutes ago, has already received 4,774 'likes' and has become the Internet's favourite. Users have filled up the comment section with comments like "awesome," "sister's goals" and "wow" while others highlighted that this is their best picture together.
Today, the stars boarded a private jet and posted a picture of themselves in front of the plane and also inside the plane.
Amrita Arora's friendship bond is super strong with the Kapoor sisters. They are often spotted together at several birthday parties and vacations.
Amrita, who will celebrate her 40th birthday on January 31, made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan. As for Kareena Kapoor, she will soon star in Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar.