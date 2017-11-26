How Malaika Arora And Her Girl Gang Enjoyed Their Weekend In Alibaug

Malaika Arora appears to have taken some time off from the schedule of India's Next Top Modelto catch up with her 'girls.' Looks like the 44-year-old actress planned a short trip of sorts with old friends - Karisma Kapoor, Anu Dewan and sister Amrita Arora over the weekend. The girl gang Instagrammed pictures from their weekend itinerary, in which they can be seen enjoying completely in Alibaug. With one particular picture, Malaika Arora introduced her 'girls' to Instagram, striking a perfect pose by the pool with Karisma, Anu and Amrita. Dressed in a white cold shoulder dress, Malaika looked chic as ever and set major #girls goals with this picture.
Highlights
- Malaika Arora had a fun time with her 'girls' on weekend
- Amrita Arora, Anu Dewan, Karisma Kapoor were also there
- Malaika posted a pool side picture with the girls
Inside Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and Anu's weekend diary:
Recently, Malaika, Amrita, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted partying together at designer Manish Malhotra's place. Amrita Arora posted a couple of pictures (though blur), which has our favourite bunch of people.
Malaika has starred in several films but she is best known for her dance numbers like Chaiyyan Chaiyyan and Munni Badnam Hui among others. Malaika has also been a judge on shows like India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Nach Baliye. She is currently co-judging India's Next Top Model with photographer Dabboo Ratnani and Milind Soman while Amrita, 36, started her career as a television presenter and VJ. She featured in shows like Housefull and Chill Out. Amrita Arora made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with Kitne Door Kitne Paas, co-starring Fardeen Khan.
As for Karisma Kapoor - she was last seen onscreen in 2012's Dangerous Ishhq and she told news agency PTI that she hasn't planned a comeback yet.
If your weekend was just like Malaika's, tell us in the comment section below.