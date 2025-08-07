Brad Pitt's Mother Jane Pitt Dies At 84. Family Says, "We Were Not Ready For You To Go Yet"

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Pitt has died. She was 84. The cause of her death is still not disclosed. The news of her death was confirmed by one of her grandaduaghters Sydney Pitt. She paid an emotional tribute to her through an Instagram post.

What's Happening

Sydney Pitt (daughter of Doug) shared a string of throwback images of Jane Pitt. The pictures capture her life, work and her liveliness.

An excerpt from her long note read, "She taught me how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things. She made up the silliest games just to make us laugh, and she believed in fairness, in putting others first, and doing good simply because it was the right thing to do."

"She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat. There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it," wrote Sydney.

Jane Etta Hillhouse married William Alvin Pitt in 1962, after meeting at Oklahoma Baptist University. Brad was born the following year, the oldest of three children, and they were raised in Tulsa and later Springfield, Missouri.

Jane is survived by her husband, William, and two other children, Doug and Julie along with Brad.

Till now, Brad Pitt has not issued any statement after his mother's death.

Jane was seen supporting her son on his films' red carpets and screenings over the years.

Jane attended the Oscars in 2012 and Pitt's then-wife Angelina Jolie's film premiere for Unbroken in 2014.

At a special screening of his latest film F1 in June, Pitt gave a shout-out to his mom while telling anchor Savannah Guthrie that she watched the Today show on a daily basis.

"I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning," he told Guthrie. "To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom," the actor added, waving and blowing a kiss in the video clip shared by Today.

In a video for WorldServe International from 2018, Jane shared her pride in her kids for their philanthropic work. "I'm very proud of all my children. They see a need and try to step in and fill it," she said at the time. "... It's an amazing thing," reported People.

In A Nutshell

Brad Pitt's mother Jane Pitt has died at 84. She was seen cheering for her son at his films' screenings.