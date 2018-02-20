Sridevi, Khushi Kapoor, And Shanaya Kapoor At Mohit Marwah's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics

Sridevi, who was in attendance at Mohit Marwah and Antra Motiwala's wedding celebrations in UAE, looked regal in designer Manish Malhotra's creation. She was dressed in off-white sharara top lehenga and was carrying a matching potli. Khushi Kapoor (sans sister Janhvi) had also accompanied her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor for the Mohit and Antra's Mehendi ceremony. The wedding, which will reportedly be taking place tomorrow in UAE, will also see Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and the Marwah and Motiwala, families. We'll be keeping a close eye on Instagram for updates on the wedding, meanwhile, you can take a look at what Sridevi wore to the Mehendi ceremony.
Highlights
- Sridevi was wearing an off-white sharara lehenga
- Mohit and Antra are reportedly getting married tomorrow
- Athiya Shetty, Rhea Kapoor also attended the ceremony
Mr Malhotra shared the details of Sridevi's outfit on her Instagram, "Cotton is a symbol of elegance, class, tradition, and heritage. #ManishMalhotralabel in 2018 is bound to redefine the beauty of this historical fabric which has woven its way to all our hearts over the years. The one and only stunning Sridevi Kapoor looks simply angelic in timeless #manishmalhotralabel."
Here's what Manish Malhotra posted:
Cotton is a symbol of elegance, class , tradition and heritage. #ManishMalhotralabel in 2018 is bound to redefine the beauty of this historical fabric which has woven its way to all our hearts over the years. The one and only stunning @sridevi.kapoor looks simply angelic in timeless #manishmalhotralabel Cotton Couture 2018. @mmalhotraworld #manishmalhotracouture #cottoncouture #2018 #elegant #heritage #timeless
Sridevi's daughter Khushi was also wearing a Manish Malhotra creation. Speaking of her attired, Mr Malhotra revealed on Instagram: "The very gorgeous #KushiKapoor in a #fun #cool top and thread and Fabric Artwork lehenga Skirt ... making the 2018 redefined Indian wear style statement..."
Take a look at Khushi Kapoor's outfit:
Kiara Advani made sure she turned heads turn at the ceremony. Take a look:
And, he saved the best for the 'beautiful bride' of course - Antra - wore a custom-made chikankari lehanga for her Mehendi ceremony:
Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula, her cousins Shanaya and Rhea and Athiya Shetty, looked lovely. Anshula picked a turquoise-colored lehenga choli, while sister Shanaya wore a heavy embroidered peach and silver dress for the ceremony.
Comments
We wish Mohit and Antra, a great life ahead.