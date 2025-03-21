Vincent D'Onofrio From Marvel's <i>Daredevil: Born Again</i> Recreates This Iconic Bollywood Dialogue

The American television series Daredevil: Born Again dropped on JioHotstar on March 5, 2025. Every week a new episode is aired.

For Marvel fans, this series created by Dario Scardapane and Matt Corman and Chris Ord is indeed a treat. It is based on the Marvel comics and hence features the character Marvel.

In a recent interview with Funcho's Dhruv Shah and Shyam Sharma in New York, Vincent D'Onofrio delivered a memorable moment for all Bollywood fans.

The actor re-enacted the legendary Bollywood dialogue, "Mogambo Khush Hua", in the unmistakable voice of his iconic Marvel character, Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin, he has reprised his role in the ongoing series.

The line was originally spoken by the late Amrish Puri as the iconic villain Mogambo in Mr. India (1987). D'Onofrio's deep voice took the dialogue to a whole new level.

Reflecting on the moment, he humorously said, "The funniest thing I'm probably ever going to do in my life."

The plot of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again revolves around Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities who is fighting for justice through his law firm. While former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his political endeavours in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also features Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Genneya Walton, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Arty Froushan, Ayelet Zurer, Kamar de los Reyes, and Jon Bernthal in key roles, in the first season.

It is currently streaming in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.