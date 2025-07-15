Advertisement
Australian Vlogger Visits Delhi Gym, Shocked By Indian Bodybuilder's Incredible Physique

Australian vlogger Jaden Laing was left stunned during his Delhi gym visit, encountering former Mr India Nepal Singh and a ripped gym-goer.

Read Time: 2 mins
Australian Vlogger Visits Delhi Gym, Shocked By Indian Bodybuilder's Incredible Physique
The video has become a massive hit on Jaden Laing's Instagram with 25 million views.

Australian travel vlogger Jaden Laing, who proudly calls himself the "third strongest man in Australia", recently visited a gym in Delhi and was left speechless by what he saw. Laing, on a trip to India, decided to check out the Iron Warrior Fitness Club in Malviya Nagar, known for its humble pricing of just Rs 150 ($2 approx) for a day's workout.

What started as a casual visit quickly turned into a jaw-dropping experience when Laing spotted photos of the gym's owner, Nepal Singh Dagar, on the walls. Singh, a former Mr India (2009), black belt in judo, and fitness icon, was also present at the gym. The vlogger was visibly surprised by Singh's massive, shredded physique, joking that he needed to hit the weights harder back home.

The surprise didn't stop there. Laing also met another gym-goer whose muscular frame left him even more impressed. "This guy's physique is insane; I need to start training again," he laughed on camera.

The video capturing his visit has now gone viral, racking up over 25 million views and 2 million likes, with fans across the globe praising India's fitness culture and Singh's dedication to the sport.

"What a physique for a 51-year-old! Massive respect," commented a user.

"Bro, now I want to see the whole workout video. Also love how positive you are and the way you were appreciating those guys. More power to you, big man," wrote another user.

"You got your money's worth and then some the moment the little bloke took his shirt off," commented a third user. 

