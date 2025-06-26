Australian Vlogger Visits Delhi's "Garbage Mountain", Video Sparks Debate

An Australian travel vlogger is making headlines after sharing a video of his visit to Delhi's infamous "garbage mountain." In the Instagram clip, Jaden Laing, who describes himself as the third strongest man in Australia, is seen visibly overwhelmed by the stench as he approaches the Ghazipur landfill. Calling the experience a "straight uppercut to the nose," he exclaims, "Get an Uber out of here. I'm actually going to vomit," before retreating to the roadside, head in hands, stunned by the overwhelming odour.

"The Ghazipur landfill is a landfill waste dumping site established in 1984. It is located in Ghazipur, a village in the eastern district of Delhi, India. The landfill covers an area of approximately 70 acres and reaches heights of over 236 feet," Mr Laing captioned the post.

Take a look at the video below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2 million views and over 86,000 likes. The post has garnered mixed reactions online. While some were amused by the over-the-top reaction, others accused the content creator of reinforcing stereotypical narratives about India.

"You walk into a landfill and complain about the smell? What were you expecting, fresh lavender?" wrote one user.

"I don't understand why so many tourists from outside India choose to spend thousands of dollars just to highlight slums and garbage... You had a real opportunity to show the better side of India - its spirit, innovation, warmth, and heritage," commented another.

"I don't understand why foreigners like to visit the dirtiest places first. There are so many beautiful places in India. Show that to people who are judging India," said a third user.

"We made it. Garbage Mountain is officially a tourist attraction. We have three of them," quipped one user.

"Out of everything in Delhi, bro chose the worst spot to film," jokingly said another.