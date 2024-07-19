'Can Only Happen In India': Australian Woman On Uber Driver Navigating Flooded Mumbai Street

The video captured some glimpses of her journey to the airport.

The city of Mumbai is famous for its rains, among other things. Beyond the Instagram stories that romanticise the weather, for many parts of the city, it adds to the chaos on the roads. Flooding and waterlogging become a common scene across Mumbai, especially in the subways. It disrupts life and sometimes even leads to death and destruction. Almost every year, one hears that the rains choke the city during the months of July to September. Amid this, an Australian woman recently took to Instagram to thank her Uber driver for navigating her through flooded streets to reach the airport on time.

Bree Steele, an Australian podcaster and content creator, found herself amused and awestruck as her Uber driver skillfully navigated her to the airport at 3 am, despite the flooded Mumbai roads. "Indian people are the toughest and chillest on the planet??!! We drove through flood waters like it was no big deal!!! It was scary!" she wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video below:

The video captured some glimpses of her journey to the airport. In her clip, Ms Steele said, "I'm convinced that Indian people are the toughest and chillest people in the world." She also exclaimed, "This can only happen in India!"

"The whole journey could have only happened in India. The whole way through the water was above the wheels and people were waiting at every major flooding point. It was 3 AM but there were people to guide the cars and the rich shores. When I got to the airport, I was soaked but everyone was just chill, no bother. And yeah, I have left Mumbai. I'll be back," the Australian content creator said in the video.

Ms Steele shared the video just a few days back. Since then, it has accumulated more than 221,000 likes and over 2 million views.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "If you are in Mumbai in July month, you better plan everything at least 3-4 hrs prior. When it pours in Mumbai, it pours cats & dogs. Mumbai in July is not for beginners."

"That is like 5 inches of water. Torrential rains and monsoons in India wreak havoc and cause lots of waterlogging and flooding; though not common, it does happen infrequently, but it is not dangerous by any means," commented another.

"I once cried in an Uber taxi while trying to reach Mumbai airport. Was stuck in terrible traffic and my driver just informed we will probably miss the flight. Big tear drops were out without sound (I was to go home). The driver saw the tears. He drove like no tomorrow and even forgot that he had ended the ride mid way. Didn't even take the full amount of the ride cause he had fun and I was more important," shared a third user.

"I am not from Mumbai and what you are saying is true in general about Indians, but I have seen that especially Mumbai people will be always willing to help each other no matter what time it is and no matter how worse the situation is. They will go above and beyond to help others. I myself have seen it on many occasions," added a fourth.