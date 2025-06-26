Video Showing "World's Thinnest Car" Leaves Internet Amazed

The internet is filled with endless bizarre content from across the world. Be it innovative cooking hacks, adorable animal videos or unusual wedding invitations, they keep us hooked to our screens all day long. Now, a video showing an unconventional car has caught the internet's attention, leaving many amused and intrigued. The clip, shared on Instagram, shows an Italian "inventor" riding a modified Fiat Panda that he transformed into what is being dubbed the world's skinniest and thinnest car.

In the clip, shared on Instagram by user dicirelu, the man is seen effortlessly driving the ultra-slim car. The vehicle is so narrow that it can fit only one person. The car has four wheels, but the distance between them is extremely tight.

Watch the video below:

The clip has gone viral on social media, sparking a wave of reactions. While some users were impressed by the quirky invention, others cracked jokes.

"My current budget," jokingly wrote one user. "I wanna see him take a curve at high speeds like those motorcycles races," said another.

"Math question: What is the perimeter of John's car? Answer: 20 cm length, 4 cm width," wrote a third user.

"This dude is driving a New York apartment," jokingly wrote one user. Another added, "That looks like a toothpick."

Meanwhile, this is not the first time an unusual car has amused social media. Earlier this year, a futuristic vehicle that took its first flight left the internet amazed. Alef Aeronautics' Rs 2.5 crore ($300,000) vehicle can be driven like a normal car in the streets, but it also has propellers in the bonnet and the boot that allow it to take off at any time. The US-based automaker released the first video of the vehicle soaring into the sky, which appears to be straight out of a sci-fi movie.