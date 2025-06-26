"They Think It's Flexing. It's...": Dubai-Based CEO's Post About Chartering $20 Million Jet Sparks Debate

A Dubai-based CEO has sparked discussion online after sharing a post about chartering a $20 million private jet. Jonathan Low, CEO of Biptap, clarified that he didn't purchase the jet but only chartered it. "Every time I post a photo, LinkedIn explodes with hate. They think it's flexing - it's not. It's progress," he wrote. He went on to explain that just two years ago, he struggled to afford flights and hotels. First-class travel and global business trips were merely part of his "vision board" back then, he added.

"Now? I fly private to make it on time for a meeting. I built this life when I had nothing but a dream. Now I'm living what felt impossible back then. So let them talk. Keep working. Keep building. One day, your discipline will look like luck to everyone who doubted you," Mr Low added.

The post quickly went viral online, with several people flooding the comments section with mixed responses. While some praised the CEO for his inspiring journey, others questioned the need to travel by private jet when meetings can be done online.

"Paying 1000s for a private charter for a meeting is crazy. Zoom is free, and if absolutely necessary, pay a few hundred bucks and fly coach," wrote one user.

"Astonishing that tech founders aren't the foremost users of virtual meeting technology. Private flights are not progress; they're contributing to climate breakdown and jeopardising the viability of your business. Keep building by all means-but build your legacy, build a sustainable future, not your own carbon footprint," commented another.

However, one user praised the CEO, saying, "It's a testament to how hard work and perseverance can transform visions into reality. Keep pushing boundaries and proving that success is attainable with the right mindset."

"Good for you-proof that focus and perseverance can take you anywhere," commented another.

"This is what it looks like when consistency compounds. It always sounds like bragging to the people who gave up halfway," said one user.