Man Attempts To Steal Life Jacket On IndiGo Flight, Video Sparks Outrage

A video showing a man attempting to steal a life jacket while travelling on an IndiGo flight has left the internet in disbelief. The clip, shared on X, shows the moment a vigilant co-passenger asks the man to open his backpack. The man then opens the bag himself and finds a life jacket inside it. He then questions the man's actions, stating that life jackets are intended for passengers' safety and also highlights the seriousness of tampering with airline equipment.

"Aapko main kaafi time se notice kar raha hoon. Yeh kya kar rahe ho aap? Life jacket chura rahe hain yeh (I have been noticing you for a long time. What are you doing? Look at him. He is stealing a life jacket)," the man recording the video says. "Yeh sahi nahi hai. Passengers ke safety ke liye hai (This is not right. This is for passengers' safety)," he adds, pointing out the seriousness of tampering with airline safety equipment.

A Passenger got Caught Allegedly Stealing life jacked on Flight:

NDTV cannot independently verify the claims in the video. The date and flight details of the incident also remain unknown. IndiGo is yet to react to the clip.

On social media, the video has sparked a wave of reactions. Several users expressed disbelief at the theft and applauded the passenger who intervened.

"What kind of country we are becoming??? This is a ridiculous conduct. If this tolerated then air travel will become more risky (Incase of emergency with Air India planes you will know there is no life jacket and Air India crew will say Apologies for the permanent inconvenience). On a serious note, these people should be banned, their passports should be impounded," wrote one user.

"Stealing a life jacket mid-flight? Bold move, because clearly, survival at sea is a top concern when flying over dry land," sarcastically wrote another.

"bro india needs a strict lesson on civic sense real soon, this shit shouldn't go unpunished," said a third user.

"A criminal act deserving punishment, extremely dangerous, and a serious threat to the lives of the next passengers boarding the flight," commented another.

"Shouldn't have hid his face, let people know the life-jacket chor that would've made him embarrassed for long time. This is why we are in dire need of mandatory civil sense lessons to be taught early in schools instead of closing schools," wrote one user.