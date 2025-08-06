IndiGo Responds To Man's Claims Of Overcharging "Scams" At Airports: "No Discrepancies Were Found"

IndiGo has responded to allegations made by a Chandigarh man who said that he was overcharged by the airline because of "inconsistent" baggage weighing scales at their check-in counters. While replying, IndiGo said that "no discrepancies were found with the equipment used during your check-in".

The user, named Rattan Dhillon, said in a now-viral post that one of the biggest "unnoticed scams" by IndiGo is the "inconsistent weighing scales" at airports, which is a "daylight robbery".

Mr. Dhillon, we tried reaching on the registered contact number but were unable to connect. We would like to reassure you that all baggage weighing scales are maintained, routinely calibrated and certified by the airport authorities to ensure accurate readings. As part of our due… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 5, 2025

He said that he contacted the staff members when his bag showed 18 kg on one belt, 16 kg on another and 15 kg on a different belt while boarding flight 6E724 from Goa to Chandigarh.

According to him, the staff replied, "Sir, the 15 kg machine must be wrong, 18 is the correct weight."

"What's the justification for this? I ended up paying Rs11,900 for extra baggage including Rs1,500 just for carrying an umbrella!" he said in the post.

He also said that in order to verify the weight, he scaled it at his hotel and it was exactly 15 kg. It proves that their "belts inflate the weight by 2-3 kg," the man said.

Here's What IndiGo Said:

While responding, "Mr. Dhillon, we tried reaching on the registered contact number but were unable to connect. We would like to reassure you that all baggage weighing scales are maintained, routinely calibrated and certified by the airport authorities to ensure accurate readings."

"As part of our due diligence, we also conducted an internal review in coordination with the airport team, and no discrepancies were found with the equipment used during your check-in."

The airline further said that the "total checked-in baggage for you and your co-travellers was 52 kg across three passengers" and the permissible limit was exceeded by seven kg, for which the applicable excess baggage charges were levied.

Goa International Airport also responded. It wrote, "To authenticate the weighing machines at check-in counters, annual certification is carried out by the Office of the Controller, Legal Metrology, Government of Goa."