Inside 'Force One': Trump's Granddaughter's Lavish Journey To SpaceX Event

Donald Trump's granddaughter, Kai, has offered a rare glimpse inside the US President-elect's private jet, Force One. In her latest YouTube vlog, the 17-year-old documented how she travelled to witness a SpaceX rocket launch alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Ms Kai gave an intimate tour of the luxurious jet, featuring plush sofas, high-tech TVs, and a sleek, modern interior.

“Come along with me to SpaceX with Elon Musk for the sixth flight test of Starship!” she wrote to introduce the vlog. Next, she's seen boarding the plush aircraft alongside her friend.

Donald Trump's private jet, a Boeing 757, stands out for its customised interiors. Often referred to as the "Trump Force One," it has played a significant role in his campaigns and public image.

The Force One has seats embroidered with gold threads, lavatory fixtures, and other fittings. It also has plush leather seating and high-end wooden furnishings along with a state-of-the-art entertainment system with multiple screens.

There is a bedroom with a double bed and a dining area which seats four.

Ms Kai also gave us a behind-the-scenes look at the cockpit. We also see a bobblehead at the centre. She recreated her grandfather's iconic YMCA dance moves and mimicked his well-known golf swing and signature hand gestures. Her enthusiasm continued as she explored the cockpit, describing the experience of seeing a plane land as "pretty cool stuff."





The vlog didn't just end on the jet. Ms Kai documented her journey to the SpaceX facility, capturing moments of her grandfather's conversation with Elon Musk about the rocket launch.

“I asked grandpa, ‘Would you go in it?',” said Ms Kai in the video. “And he goes, ‘No'. He would not volunteer to go in the spaceship but it's OK.”

Ms Kai laughed and then asked her friend if she would go. “Go on it? Without a doubt. In a heartbeat, I'm on that,” her friend said.

Kai Trump described witnessing the rocket launch as "honestly one of the coolest things ever," despite the booster not returning to the launch pad and instead landing in the Gulf of Mexico. “I've never seen something like that,” she said with awe. “And the noise of it, when it was going up. Insane.”

Donald Trump has appointed the SpaceX CEO to lead the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.