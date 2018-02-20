Shahid Kapoor's Look From Batti Gul Meter Chalu Is Out. Seen Yet?

The first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu was revealed today, by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also informed that the film's shoot has already commenced. "Shooting shuru... Check out Shahid Kapoor's look from Batti Gul Meter Chalu... Shree Narayan Singh directs," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Shree Narayan Singh can be seen involved in a serious discussion. Batti Gul Meter Chalu will be Shahid and Shraddha's second film together after Haider. Batti Gul Meter Chalu is being directed by Shree Narayan Singh of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha fame.
Shooting shuru... Check out Shahid Kapoor's look from #BattiGulMeterChalu... Shree Narayan Singh directs. pic.twitter.com/hrdt92pHtX— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018
The plotline of Batti Gul Meter Chalu revolves around a common man's fight against power distribution companies over the huge amount of bills generated. Shahid reportedly plays the role of a lawyer, who fights the injustice.
Speaking of casting Shahid in the film, Shree Narayan Singh told news agency PTI, "With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that, his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him."
Shahid had released the title of the film last year on Diwali. "Let's celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all," wrote Shahid.
Let's celebrate the festival of light with the hope that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all. #BattiGulMeterChalu#ShreeNarayanSingh@kriarj@TSerieshttps://t.co/Kdrm9AXRkr— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 19, 2017
The film is scheduled to release on Aug 31.
