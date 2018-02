Shahid Kapoor's Look From Batti Gul Meter Chalu Is Out. Seen Yet?

Highlights Shahid and Shraddha were last paired together in Haider Shree Narayan Singh has previously worked on Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Batti Gul Meter Chalu will hit the screens on Aug 31

The first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu was revealed today, by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who also informed that the film's shoot has already commenced. "Shooting... Check out Shahid Kapoor's look from... Shree Narayan Singh directs," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. In the picture, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Shree Narayan Singh can be seen involved in a serious discussion.will be Shahid and Shraddha's second film together afteris being directed by Shree Narayan Singh offame.Take a look at Shahid Kapoor's look inThe plotline ofrevolves around a common man's fight against power distribution companies over the huge amount of bills generated. Shahid reportedly plays the role of a lawyer, who fights the injustice.Speaking of casting Shahid in the film, Shree Narayan Singh told news agency PTI, "With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that, his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him."Shahid had released the title of the film last year on Diwali. "Let's celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all," wrote Shahid. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "". He played Maharawan Ratan Singh in the film, husband of Rani Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone., which is being shot in Uttarakhand, also stars Yami Gautam . The film is scheduled to release on Aug 31.(With inputs from PTI)