Here's How Yami Gautam Is Prepping For Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Actress Yami Gautam, who is all set to co-star with Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is taking help of Hindi literature to prep for her role, reports news agency IANS. Yami plays a lawyer in the film. "There aren't many references on screen for my character, but honestly that makes the prep even more exciting. I am working on my dialect and my language, and what better source than Hindi literature. I am also looking forward to my prep with Shree and the cast as the best comes out when the entire team collaborates," she said in a statement, IANS reports. She is also meeting lawyers from small towns to understand about their work culture.
Batti Gul Meter Chalu, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, addresses the issue of electricity bills. It tracks the story of a common man's fight against power distribution companies.
The title of the film was released by Shahid on Diwali. "Let's celebrate the festival of light with the wish that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all," wrote Shahid.
Let's celebrate the festival of light with the hope that soon electricity will be a right and not a privilege for all. #BattiGulMeterChalu#ShreeNarayanSingh@kriarj@TSerieshttps://t.co/Kdrm9AXRkr— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 19, 2017
Of casting Shahid in the film, Shree Narayan Singh earlier told PTI, "With films like Kaminey, Jab We Met, Haider and Udta Punjab, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that, his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him." Shahid's "Padmaavat" hit the screen a couple of weeks ago.
The film goes on floors this Friday and will be shot in Uttarakhand. Batti Gul Meter Chalu also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)