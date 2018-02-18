Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's 'Never Grow Up' Picture Is The Cutest Couple Goal

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput continue to give us major couple goals and their Instagram pictures are a proof of the same. On Saturday night, Mira shared a click with Shahid on her Instagram and posted an emoticon as a caption. In the picture, Shahid and Mira are seen lost in each other eyes and the pillow, which the couple can be seen holding reads: "Never Grow Up." The picture has been liked more than 1 lakh times and is definitely becoming Internet's new favourite. Shahid Kapoor is currently in Uttarakhand, where he's busy with Shree Narayan Singh's Batti Gul Meter Chalu.
Highlights
- Mira and Shahid promise each other to 'never grow up'
- Shahid played Maharawal Ratan Singh in "Padmaavat"
- He will be next seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Here's what Mira Rajput posted on Instagram:
Shahid and Mira recently walked the red carpet at Lakme Fashion Week 2018, as showstoppers for designer Anita Dongre. One could not take their eyes off the couple, who walked hand-in-hand and looked so lovely together. Shahid even made Mira twirl at the end of their walk. After the event, Mira picked a lovely picture of them and shared it on her Instagram and captioned it: "Oh, you make me smile."
Take a look at their pictures:
Here are a few more clicks of the lovely couple:
Comments
Shahid Kapoor, who played Maharawal Ratan Singh in recently released "Padmaavat", will be next seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam.