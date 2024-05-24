Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Blast From The Past Family Pic, Shared By Sister-In-Law Shrima

The image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shrimarai)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a close bond with her sister-in-law, Shrima Rai. Recently, Shrima shared unseen pictures from her wedding with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's brother Aditya Rai on social media. The snapshots also featured glimpses of the actress. For the unversed, Shrima is a well-known blogger and fashion influencer. In these pictures, Shrima wore a golden-coloured kanjeevaram saree, paired with traditional jewellery. Her hair was adorned with gajra. Aditya complemented her look by wearing a maroon-coloured embroidered kurta, paired with a dhoti and a safe.

The pictures also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who twinned with her sister-in-law in a golden-coloured silk saree. She paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse and gold jewellery. Aishwarya was seen joyfully laughing while showering flowers on the couple during the rituals.

Shrima also shared photos from her wedding reception, which included family portraits. One unseen picture showed Aishwarya posing with her brother Aditya, sister-in-law Shrima, and parents. For the reception, Aishwarya sported a powder blue sequined saree with a matching blouse. Shrima wore a rani pink lehenga choli.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Shrima wrote, " Happy Anniversary. 21 year old American Desi meets studious engineer Mumbaiker and the rest is history.

Like Aishwarya, Shrima Rai has a background in beauty pageants. She began her career as a model and was the first runner-up in the Mrs India Globe 2009 pageant.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan marked her presence at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last week. She walked the red carpet twice in outfits from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock.