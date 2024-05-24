Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates Mom's Birthday With Daughter Aaradhya And Family

Aishwarya with family.(courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a set of pictures from her mother Brinda Rai's birthday celebrations on her Instagram profile. In the pictures, the actress can be seen happily posing with her mom Brinda, daughter Aaradhya and some family members. The trio can be seen posing with the birthday cakes (there were two). "Love you Birthday girl, dearest Mommy-Doddaaa," wrote Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Sharing a solo photo of her mother, the former Miss World wrote in another post, "Happy birthday dearest mommy-dodda. Love you eternally."

Earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the Cannes Film Festival with daughter Aaradhya. She made back-to-back red carpet appearances this year. At the screening of Kinds Of Kindness, the former Miss World walked the red carpet in a sweeping silver and turquoise dress of fringes designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. Before that, she wore a black and white outfit with golden embellishments.

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.